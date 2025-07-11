HBCU, NFL Legend amazes with workout at 77 years old

Mel Blount is best known to football fans as the ferocious, lockdown cornerback of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl dynasty. A Hall of Famer with a reputation for punishing hits and unshakable coverage, Blount earned his place among the NFL’s greatest. But long before the gold jacket and championship rings, Blount honed his craft at one of HBCU football’s most storied programs—Southern University.

In 1989, he was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. More than two decades later, in 2011, he was inducted into the second class of the Black College Football Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy in both professional and Black college football history.

Mel’s legacy didn’t end with his retirement from football. It continues through his sons—Akil and Jibri—both of whom proudly carried the HBCU torch in their own athletic journeys.

Family Legacy

Akil Blount followed a familiar path to greatness. A standout HBCU linebacker at Florida A&M University, he earned All-MEAC honors while playing under another Steeler great, Earl Holmes. After college, he signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and later earned a camp invite from the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. But Akil’s post-football chapter took a different turn—into the family’s other passion: horses.

Today, Akil is a rising star in cutting, a competitive equestrian event that combines horsemanship with precision and speed. Representing the family’s Blount 47 Ranch, he travels the country competing and winning on the cutting circuit, adding another layer to the Blount legacy.

Akil Blount graphic

Jibri Blount took a different route, one that began on the basketball court. After starting at Cleveland State, he transferred to North Carolina Central University to play under LeVelle Moton. Jibri blossomed into the 2019–2020 MEAC Player of the Year there. His college career ended abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but his athletic journey didn’t. Like other basketball players transitioning to football, he earned an NFL camp invitation from the Miami Dolphins in 2021 as a tight end.

Family Workout

The Blount family is now enjoying a new kind of visibility through social media. Where Akil and Jibri share their workouts and brotherly banter. But what truly captures attention is Mel Blount himself—still strong, limber, and remarkably fit at 77 years old. Watching him stay active alongside his sons is a testament to the discipline and drive that defined his career.

Following his retirement from the NFL, Mel returned to the family’s Georgia-based properties and immersed himself in the world of horses. Today, he remains a proud figurehead of the Blount 47 Ranch. Supporting Akil’s ascent in the cutting horse industry while serving as a mentor, father, and statesman for the family brand.

The Blount name continues to resonate—on the field, in the arena, and across generations.