HBCU and PWI schools from Alabama set for hoops exhibition

Alabama A&M University, a proud HBCU, will take part in a major basketball event this fall. The Bulldogs will face Samford University in an exhibition game at Boutwell Auditorium on Monday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

A Platform for HBCU Pride

This event gives Alabama A&M a chance to shine on a big stage. Head coach Donte Jackson is looking forward to the opportunity.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our men’s basketball program to participate in the Ballin at Boutwell event,” said Jackson. “I’m excited to be part of a showcase featuring some of the best schools, players, and coaches in the state. Competing in Birmingham gives our fans, alumni, and supporters a chance to cheer us on early.”

The game will highlight HBCU basketball talent and help build momentum before the regular season.

Basketball Takes Over Birmingham

The Alabama A&M vs. Samford matchup kicks off a full week of games at Boutwell Auditorium:

Wednesday, Oct. 15 – Auburn vs. Oklahoma State

– Auburn vs. Oklahoma State Thursday, Oct. 16 – Alabama (Women’s) vs. Florida State

Last year, Boutwell hosted its first men’s basketball game in over 45 years. The event featured Alabama vs. Wake Forest and marked a historic return to hoops in the venue.

New coach for Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M University welcomed Donte Jackson as its new head men’s basketball coach in 2025, signaling a new era for the program. Jackson, a respected figure in HBCU basketball, brings a winning pedigree from previous successful stints at Grambling State and Stillman College. Known for his disciplined approach and ability to turn programs around, Jackson is expected to elevate AAMU’s competitiveness in the SWAC. His hiring has generated excitement among alumni, fans, and recruits alike, as the Bulldogs look to build a championship-caliber team under his leadership on and off the court.

Get Your Tickets

Fans of Alabama A&M and HBCU basketball can purchase tickets now at www.ballininboutwell.com. Don’t miss this chance to support HBCU athletics and enjoy top-level basketball in the heart of Alabama.