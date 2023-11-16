Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter crosses AKA

By

A little more than a year after dropping her off at an HBCU, Zahara Marley Joile- Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is now a member of a sorority.



Jolie-Pitt was recently crossed over as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at Spelman College, becoming a part of the Mu Pi Chapter.

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie,” she screeched during her probate ceremony, “And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California.”





Zahra Marley Jolie-Pitt is an 18-year-old sophomore at Spelman College, a historically black college for women in Atlanta, GA. Her arrival at the school in the summer of 2022 received a lot of attention and fanfare as her mother Angelina Jolie came for move-in day. Since then, the actress has been seen at homecoming as well.

Congratulations to Soror Zahara Marley Joile- Pitt and all the new members of the Mu Pi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

