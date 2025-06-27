NBA team signs ex-HBCU star after NBA Draft

Steve Settle III, a former standout at HBCU Howard University, has signed a deal with the Miami Heat following the 2025 NBA Draft. It’s reportedly an Exhibit-10 deal. The move marks a major step forward for Settle, who began his career at one of the most prominent HBCUs in the country and now has a chance to make his mark in the NBA.

Settle’s journey to the NBA began at Howard, where he redshirted his first season before emerging as one of the most versatile forwards in the MEAC. Over three seasons with the Bison, he developed into a consistent two-way contributor. In 2022–23, he helped lead Howard to both the MEAC regular season and tournament titles, averaging 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. His performance in the NCAA Tournament against Kansas — where he scored 13 points — showed he could compete on the national stage.

After his success at the HBCU level, Settle transferred to Temple University for his final two seasons and elevated his game. During the 2024–25 campaign, he started all 31 games for the Owls, averaging 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and shooting an impressive 41.6 percent from beyond the arc. He recorded four double-doubles and finished the season with 12 straight games of at least 11 points, capping his career with a 22-point performance in the AAC Tournament.

Settle’s signing with the Miami Heat is a significant moment for HBCU basketball, as it continues to produce NBA-caliber talent. His progression from an HBCU program to one of the NBA’s most respected franchises demonstrates the depth of skill found across all levels of college basketball. He joins a growing list of HBCU products making their way to the professional ranks, further reinforcing the talent pipeline that HBCUs provide to the NBA.

With his length, shooting ability, and defensive versatility, Settle has the tools to carve out a role in the Heat’s system. As training camp approaches, he’ll aim to prove that his game — sharpened at Howard and Temple — belongs at the next level. His journey is not just a personal milestone but also another step forward for HBCUs on the NBA stage.