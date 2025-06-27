North Carolina has two HBCUs on 2025-2026 schedule

North Carolina has officially announced its 2025–2026 non-conference men’s basketball schedule, which includes two matchups against in-state HBCUs — Winston-Salem State and North Carolina Central. The Tar Heels will host Winston-Salem State on October 29 in an exhibition game, followed by a regular season contest against North Carolina Central on November 14.

The games continue a meaningful tradition of North Carolina engaging with HBCUs, highlighting the state’s rich basketball history and cultural connections. The Tar Heels last played Winston-Salem State to open the 2019–2020 season, earning a 96–61 win. That WSSU team would go on to win the CIAA championship under head coach Cleo Hill Jr., proving itself as one of the top programs in Division II HBCU basketball.

North Carolina’s last contest against North Carolina Central came during the pandemic-impacted 2020–2021 season. Despite being heavily favored, UNC had to battle for a 73–69 win over the Eagles, showcasing the competitive edge of HBCU programs even against traditional basketball powerhouses.

UNC and Winston-Salem State last matched up on Nov. 1, 2019. (Michael Peele photo)

This year’s matchups hold special resonance for UNC head coach Hubert Davis. A native of Winston-Salem, Davis has personal ties to HBCUs — his father played at Johnson C. Smith University, a fellow CIAA member alongside WSSU. In 2022, Davis received the Clarence “Big House” Gaines Coach of the Year award, named in honor of the legendary WSSU head coach and Naismith Hall of Famer.

These games provide valuable exposure and experience for HBCUs while giving North Carolina a chance to honor its connections to Black college basketball culture. For WSSU and NCCU, the opportunity to compete in Chapel Hill adds another layer of visibility and challenge for their respective programs.

As UNC prepares for another season with national expectations, these early-season contests against HBCUs will serve as both a competitive tune-up and a celebration of North Carolina’s deep basketball roots across all divisions.