A Different World sequel now shooting on HBCU campus

Get ready to head back to campus! Netflix is officially moving forward with a pilot for the highly anticipated sequel to “A Different World”, and this time, the story centers on a new generation at a historically Black college or university (HBCU). Production is already in motion at Clark Atlanta University, setting the perfect backdrop for the next chapter of the Hillman legacy.

The sequel follows Deborah Wayne, the daughter of fan-favorite couple Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne, as she begins her own journey navigating HBCU life. Tony Award winner Maleah Joi Moon will take on the lead role, bringing Deborah’s story to life with brilliance, beauty, and Black girl magic.

Unlike most Netflix shows that skip the pilot phase, this one is getting a traditional comedy pilot. Insiders say this doesn’t mark a shift in Netflix’s usual game plan—it’s simply a smart move to fine-tune the show’s tone, chemistry, and comedic vibe before locking in a full series. For a series with this much cultural weight, getting it right matters.

Fans know “A Different World” isn’t just a TV show—it’s a cultural staple that shaped how HBCUs were represented on screen. It celebrated Black excellence, college life, and community in a way that still resonates today. Now, with a new generation stepping onto the yard, the sequel is ready to keep that legacy alive for today’s audience.

Keep it locked—this HBCU story is just getting started, look for your favorite Clark Atlanta backdrops when the pilot hits Netflix.