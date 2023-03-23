Howard University star Steve Settle III hits transfer portal

By

Just one week after a strong showing against the University of Kansas, Howard University swingman Steve Settle III is in the transfer portal.

Settle is hitting the portal as a graduate transfer, according to Verbal Commits. The 6’10 forward from Glenarden, MD helped Howard win the MEAC regular season title for the first time since 1987 and the MEAC Tournament title for the first time since 1992.



Steve Settle averaged 11.1 points per game this season, good for second on the team behind Elijah Hawkins. He finished with 13 points against Kansas in his team’s 96-68 loss to the no. 1 seed, hitting three of his six 3-point attempts in the win.

Howard forward Steve Settle lays the ball up against Coppin State.

A product of Dematha High School, Settle was a part of the original signing class for Howard University head coach Kenny Blakeney back in 2019. He redshirted that season, then led Howard in scoring during its COVID-19 plagued 2020-2021 season in which it played just five games before being shut down. Settle averaged 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game and had his career best game against Notre Dame on MLK Day 2022. He scored a career-high 25 points that game.

“I’ve had to learn how to impact the game in other ways other than scoring,” Settle said after the Kansas loss. “I think that’s been the most valuable thing for me. I feel like coming into the season, I just thought of myself as a scorer, but Coach KB and my whole team challenged me to become something more than that.”

