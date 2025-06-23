HBCU coach named manager of Team USA Prospects Squad

Bethune-Cookman University head coach Johnny Hernandez is having himself a year. He led the Wildcats to a record home runs in a season and ended the HBCU baseball season by winning the SWAC Baseball Championship on the last swing of the game. The team advanced to the NCAA Regional in Tallahassee. As if that wasn’t a good enough conclusion to the season, Hernandez, who has been on the staff of Team USA baseball for some time now, was named manager of the Team USA prospects team.

Based in Cary, NC, the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp trains select collegiate baseball players for international competition.

HBCU Coach leading Stars vs Stripes

Johnny Hernandez will lead his squad in the annual Stars vs. Stripes series, which will be held June 29 to July 3 at various locations across North Carolina. Following Training Camp, which features 56 of the premier non-draft-eligible collegiate players in the country, the Stars staff will lead Team USA at the 45th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series from July 8-13 at various venues across Japan. The Stripes staff will guide select players on a Collegiate National Team Prospects squad in a Fourth of July matchup with the Appalachian League Select Team in Kannapolis, North Carolina.





“We are excited about the coaching staff we have put together for this year’s Collegiate National Team Training Camp,” said Eric Campbell, USA Baseball’s General Manager of Collegiate and Professional National Teams. “This is a strong group of coaches who will be able to provide our players with a world-class experience this summer. We look forward to not only competing at a high level with our two exposures, but also developing the select players we bring to Cary and providing them with a wealth of knowledge from this group of coaches.”



Bethune-Cookman University Athletics Communications provided portions of this story.