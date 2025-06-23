HBCU left without an athletic conference once again

Saint Augustine’s University, a once-dominant force in D2 and HBCU athletics, has lost its membership in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA). The CIAA Board of Directors voted not to extend the Raleigh-based HBCU’s membership due to ongoing compliance and operational challenges.

The decision removes Saint Augustine’s from CIAA competition for the 2024–25 academic year. The university did not field teams in football, volleyball, or softball this year. While it met the NCAA Division II minimum of sponsoring 10 sports, questions remain about its ability to meet scheduling and reporting requirements.

A Rare Independent Status in HBCU Sports

Saint Augustine’s already competed as an independent in women’s cross country last season. Now, that independent status will expand to all sports. The Falcons will not be eligible for CIAA standings or championship events during the suspension.

This move leaves Saint Augustine’s without a conference home, a rare and difficult position for any HBCU. The school’s games will not count toward CIAA records, further isolating its athletes from traditional competition.

Saint Augustine’s University competes in the 2022 CIAA Tournament. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

From Track Powerhouse to Uncertainty

This fall from grace is especially striking given the school’s legacy in track and field. Under legendary coach George Williams, the Falcons built an unmatched track dynasty. The program claimed more than 30 NCAA Division II national championships and produced Olympic talent. For decades, no HBCU or Division II program could rival its success.

Today, that legacy is overshadowed by instability. Saint Augustine’s financial and leadership struggles have affected its athletic future.

Hope for a Comeback

In its 2024-2025 decision to suspend the university, the CIAA expressed hope that Saint Augustine’s could stabilize and rejoin the conference. For now, the once-dominant HBCU faces the challenge of rebuilding its athletic programs and regaining its footing.

As the CIAA continues with 12 active members, the absence of Saint Augustine’s is a stark reminder of the challenges some HBCUs face. Supporters and alumni now hope to see the Falcons rise again—and reclaim their place in HBCU sports history.