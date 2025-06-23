ACC trio, Power Four squads double HBCU’s revenue

A trio of ACC programs as well as Power Four opponents from the SEC and Big Ten are doubling an HBCU program’s revenue. North Carolina Central University is on track to double its men’s basketball guarantee revenue in the 2025-26 season. That increase stems from a stacked non-conference schedule this upcoming winter.

Men’s Basketball Schedule Driving Growth

A June 23 presentation to the NCCU Board of Trustees outlines the projected increase. The program expects to boost guarantee revenue from $325,000 to $670,000. The jump comes as the Eagles prepare to face five major-conference opponents: NC State, UNC, and UVA from the ACC; Kentucky from the SEC; and Penn State from the Big Ten.

NCCU will travel to NC State on Nov. 3, UVA on Nov. 7, App State on Nov. 9, UNC on Nov. 14, USC Upstate on Nov. 22, James Madison on Dec. 3, Kentucky on Dec. 9, and Penn State on Dec. 29.

This isn’t unfamiliar ground for the Eagles. In 2013, NCCU stunned NC State with a program-defining win. The HBCU has also kept contests close against UNC in recent years, proving it can compete with top-tier programs.

Courtesy of nccueaglepride.com/Red Rocket Photography

Additional Savings and Fundraising Progress

Strategic scheduling is also saving money. By staying within driving distance, NCCU expects to save $80,000 in flight costs for men’s and women’s basketball combined. The university has already raised $316,963 toward its $552,000 fundraising goal for FY24 and FY25. It has also generated $125,177.80 in total revenue over that span.

Women’s Basketball Faces Top Competition

The women’s basketball team also faces a strong non-conference schedule. The Eagles will travel to UNC, Wake Forest, South Carolina, and other programs from major conferences. These matchups reflect a push for elite competition while keeping travel costs down.

Pushing Forward in Division I

Fifteen years into its Division I journey, NCCU continues to embrace challenges. Facing multiple Power Four schools gives the HBCU exposure, experience, and financial growth—key ingredients in today’s college sports landscape.