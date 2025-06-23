HBCU hires conference rival assistant as coach

Fort Valley State University has tapped Brandon Britt to lead its men’s basketball program, continuing his journey within the HBCU coaching ranks. Britt joins FVSU after serving as an assistant coach and co-recruiting coordinator at fellow HBCU Edward Waters University, making this a move from one HBCU to another.

At Edward Waters, Britt helped the Tigers reach historic milestones. His recruiting strategy and player development approach played a key role in EWU posting its first NCAA Division II winning record. The team also earned its first victories over Sunshine State Conference opponents, and finished with an impressive 3.4 team GPA—further demonstrating his commitment to academic excellence within HBCU athletics.

“Coach Britt’s reputation for building winning programs, while staying deeply committed to the academic and personal growth of his players, aligns perfectly with our vision at Fort Valley State,” said FVSU Director of Athletics Daphnie Johnson.

Before his time at EWU, Britt was the head coach at Western Kentucky High School from 2018 to 2023. He inherited a struggling 4-22 program and turned it into a regional contender. His team posted an 83-56 record during his tenure, broke the school’s single-season win record, and earned a No. 2 state ranking in 2022.

His coaching résumé also includes a 58-4 run as head coach of a 14U AAU team and a successful stint as an assistant coach at Indiana University Southeast, where he helped lead the team to a conference championship and an NAIA national tournament berth.

Britt earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology from Indiana University Southeast in 2015 and later completed a master’s in teaching from the University of the Cumberlands.

His arrival adds another rising name to the ranks of HBCU basketball leadership, as Fort Valley State looks to build on its athletic tradition and make new noise in the SIAC.