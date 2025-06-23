Former HBCU star going into College Baseball Hall of Fame

The College Baseball Foundation (CBF) has announced its 2025 College Baseball Hall of Fame class. The list includes 21 new inductees who left a lasting impact on the game. Among them is Earl Sanders, a former Jackson State standout and HBCU baseball star.

Sanders shined at Jackson State, one of the top HBCU baseball programs in the country. He played three seasons before the Toronto Blue Jays selected him in the first round of the 1986 Major League Baseball Draft. Sanders dominated HBCU baseball. He earned both Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Hitter of the Year and Pitcher of the Year honors. In 1986, he led Jackson State to a SWAC championship and an NCAA Regional appearance at LSU. That season, Sanders posted a .432 batting average, hit 17 home runs, and collected 60 RBIs.

Sanders is now the second Jackson State representative in the College Baseball Hall of Fame. Sanders’ former head coach Robert Braddy, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

“This year’s class includes legendary players, iconic coaches, a revered umpire, and for the first time, a sports agent who helped shape the modern era of college baseball,” said Craig Ramsey, chairman of the CBF Board of Trustees. “Their achievements show the growth and diversity of the game, including the important role of HBCU baseball.”

Earl Sanders is now in his second stint as head baseball coach at Tougaloo College, a Mississippi HBCU. Sanders, a familiar face to the Tougaloo Baseball program, originally led the Bulldogs from 2002 to 2007, playing a pivotal role in re-establishing the team. Before his return as head coach, Sanders also served as an assistant coach, helping guide the Bulldogs to one of their best seasons prior to 2014.

The College Baseball Foundation will honor the 18th induction class at the 2026 Night of Champions. The event, presented by Prairiefire, takes place on February 12, 2026, in Overland Park, Kansas. It will serve as the ceremonial start of the college baseball season.

For tickets and the full list of inductees, visit the College Baseball Foundation website.

HBCU baseball continues to develop great players and leaders who inspire future generations.