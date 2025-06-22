Former 90’s Indiana Pacer began his career at an HBCU

As the Indiana Pacers stand one win away from its first ever NBA Championship we started thinking about one of their solid backup players from the 1990s. Before Haywoode Workman became a trusted NBA guard—and later an NBA referee—his basketball story began at a Historically Black College and University (HBCU). He started his college career at Winston-Salem State University before transferring to Oral Roberts University.

Workman played his freshman season at Winston-Salem in 1984. He then moved to Oral Roberts, where he sat out the 1985–86 season due to transfer rules. Over the next three seasons, he became a standout player. He averaged 17.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.9 steals per game.

To this day, Workman ranks among Oral Roberts’ all-time leaders in steals, assists, and scoring. In 2003, the school honored him with induction into its athletics Hall of Fame.

A Solid Career With the Indiana Pacers

Workman was selected by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the 1989 NBA Draft. He went on to play eight seasons in the league, including four memorable years with the Indiana Pacers.

During his time in Indiana, Workman became known for his steady leadership and court vision. He averaged 5.5 points and 3.9 assists per game in 359 total appearances.

After his playing days, he remained close to the game. In 2008, he joined the NBA’s officiating crew—making him one of the few former players to transition into a referee role.

Cheering for the Pacers in the NBA Finals

Tonight, the Indiana Pacers face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. If Indiana pulls off the win, it will mark the team’s first NBA championship.

Veterans like Workman, Reggie Miller, and others will be among the proud alumni celebrating. For Workman, it would be a full-circle moment—cheering for the franchise where he made his biggest impact.