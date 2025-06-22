DII Star, Sister of NBA Vet, Prepared for Toughest Test in DI Hoops

When it comes to HBCU basketball, underdog stories often come a dime a dozen. But few match the resilience and raw grit of Desiree Smith.

The former Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) standout spent the 2023–24 season battling a torn labrum in her hip. Despite the pain, she led her team through adversity and capped the year with a postseason tournament title. Now, she’s taking her talents to Mississippi Valley State—one of the toughest HBCU programs in Division I.

“I didn’t think I was gonna get picked up by any D1 schools,” Smith admits. “I was playing injured the whole season. It wasn’t even my best.”

Yet, talent always finds a way. Through grit, discipline, and unshakable determination, she earned her next shot.

Fighting Through the Pain

Smith didn’t just lace up while injured—she battled through one of the most painful conditions in basketball: a torn hip labrum.

“I had no labrum in my right hip. It was detached,” she explains. “I just got steroid shots to manage the pain.”

The injury disrupted her rhythm and limited her explosiveness. Even so, Smith refused to let her team down. With a shallow frontcourt, she embraced the role of the lone post presence and anchored the paint night after night.

“I was the only true big. So I had no choice but to push through.”

That mindset didn’t just keep her on the floor—it fueled a run few expected.

Surviving a Season of Chaos

Even with a capable roster, Johnson C. Smith’s season swung wildly. Practices lacked structure, and players struggled with fatigue.

“We’d practice for hours, just running pickup. No warmups, no individual workouts,” Smith recalls. “It wasn’t like the other schools I’d been to.”

Despite the disarray, the team’s chemistry found room to grow. Connections formed naturally, even as systems faltered.

Midseason, everything shifted. Assistant coach Taisha Murphy—known as Coach Tay—took the reins. Her approach transformed the team.

“She was hands-on. We watched more film, fixed our transition defense. It made a difference,” says Smith.

Under Murphy’s leadership, Johnson C. Smith rallied from the bottom of the CIAA to clinch the inaugural BCIC tournament title, despite entering as the final team selected.

“We weren’t even in the tournament at first. We got called last. But we proved we belonged.”

Betting on Valley, Betting on Herself

Desiree Smith’s transfer announcement caught some off guard. Mississippi Valley State’s women’s program is chronically underfunded and under the radar. Still, that’s precisely what drew her in.

“I’m a dog,” she says. “Valley needs dogs. I felt like I fit.”

Her decision wasn’t about luxury—it was about legacy. For Smith, Valley offers more than a scholarship; it provides a challenge worth taking.

“If they need someone to go out and compete, I’m that player.”

Eyes on the Pros, Mind on the Mission

After Valley, Smith has big plans. She hopes to continue her basketball career overseas, using her HBCU platform as a springboard.

If that doesn’t materialize, she’s already carving a future in performance therapy—with the U.S. Navy as a potential next step.

“I’m majoring in physical therapy,” she explains. “If I go into the Navy, I’ll go in as an officer. The plan is to work with athletes long-term.”

Her passion for injury prevention stems from her own lived experience. Through nerve pain, hip issues, and off-season grind sessions, she’s built a toolbox she’s ready to share.

“I dealt with all that and still trained every summer. I want to help athletes train smarter.”

A Legacy That Runs in the Family

Basketball runs deep in the Smith household. Desiree Smith is the younger sister of Dennis Smith Jr., a North Carolina basketball icon and NBA veteran known for his athleticism and creativity. The former McDonald’s All-American starred at NC State before being selected 9th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.

“We’re close,” she says. “He watches my games, gives me feedback. He always tells me not to be afraid to ask for help.”

While she values her independence, her brother’s support adds motivation and perspective.

From Highlight Reels to National Spotlight

Stats didn’t just drive Smith’s breakout. She became a central figure in the Brick by Brick docuseries, which showcased her grit and game.

“That show helped me a lot,” she says. “I couldn’t really make my own highlight reels. But the footage they got—it showed what I could do.”

For players at smaller HBCUs, visibility can be the difference between being overlooked and being recruited. Smith seized the moment.

Ready to Lead, Ready to Prove It

Let’s be honest—winning at Mississippi Valley State won’t be easy. But Smith isn’t chasing easy. She’s built for the hard route.

From injury setbacks to HBCU championships, from being counted out to making believers, her journey reflects everything that defines HBCU basketball: heart, hustle, and hunger.

With one season left, Desiree Smith is ready to write her final chapter—and it’s going to be loud.

“I know what I’m signing up for,” she says. “And I’m ready for it.”