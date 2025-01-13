HBCU women’s hoops gets overdue spotlight in new docuseries

Women’s basketball takes center stage as HBCU Gameday releases the latest iteration of its ‘Brick x Brick’ Original Series. Taking the action to the hardwood in 2025 with the women’s basketball program at Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU).

The first two seasons of ‘Brick x Brick’ followed the football program at JCSU as head coach Maurice Flowers took over a 2-win program and turned them into one of the top teams in HBCU football. Now, the show follows the JCSU women’s hoops program and coach Monterika Warren. The second-year Golden Bulls head coach leads a team of nine players and two coaches into their 2025 CIAA season.

Brick x Brick with JCSU Women’s Basketball

The HBCU Gameday Original Series continues to give viewers unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to JCSU athletics, this time covering HBCU women’s basketball like never before. From Practice to shootaround and inside the locker room during games, HBCU filmmaker Wali Pitt combines these elements with in-game highlights to create a compelling narrative that tells the story both on and off the court.

“I’ve wanted the chance to tell an HBCU women’s hoops story for a while now,” said Pitt. “When I met Coach Warren last year, it felt very similar to meeting Coach Flowers back in 2022, the CIAA is one of the toughest leagues in women’s basketball and I think fans will appreciate how hard this team competes as underdogs in a tough conference.”

The first two episodes follow JCSU as they look to get two big conference wins over Lincoln University and Virginia Union the week before Winter Break. The Golden Bulls came into both games with only nine active players but still believed they had what they needed to win. Coach Warren and company find themselves fighting against not only the championship-caliber opponents across from them on the court but also the battle within, as they work to build themselves into a winning HBCU women’s basketball program.

Fans can watch episodes digitally on the HBCUGameday.com homepage, the Gameday app, the HBCU Gameday YouTube page, and on TV every Sunday at 7 pm on the Fox Soul channel.

Episode 01

Witness HBCU women’s hoops like never before as HBCU Gameday takes its ‘HBCU Hard Knocks’ docuseries ‘Brick x Brick’ to the hardwood with the women’s hoops program at Johnson C. Smith University.