HBCU Swingman Classic Announces 2025 Roster

Major League Baseball and the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation have announced the 50 HBCU student-athletes selected for the third annual HBCU Swingman Classic, set for Friday, July 11, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. The event, named after MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr., takes place during MLB All-Star Week and celebrates elite baseball talent from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Players were chosen by a selection committee featuring Griffey Jr., MLB and MLBPA officials, and scouts. The rosters were revealed live on MLB Network during the 2025 MLB Draft Combine.

Former Atlanta Braves stars Brian Jordan and David Justice will manage the National League and American League squads, respectively. Honorary guests include Hall of Famer Andre Dawson, Dusty Baker, Ken Griffey Sr., and Ralph Garr Sr.

Notable coaching staff include:

  • Michael Bourn, two-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner
  • HBCU alumni and former MLB players Courtney Duncan, Trenidad Hubbard, Milt Thompson, and Lenny Webster
  • USA Baseball coach Troy Marrow

The 50 athletes represent 17 HBCUs, including Jackson State, Florida A&M, North Carolina A&T, and Southern University. Several players have participated in MLB’s elite development programs like the Breakthrough Series and the Hank Aaron Invitational.

Noteworthy returning players include:

  • Irvin Escobar (Bethune-Cookman), making his third appearance
  • Joseph Eichelberger (Jackson State) and Robert Tate Jr. (Jackson State), among eight players returning for a second time

Pre-game festivities will celebrate HBCU culture with a Divine Nine tribute and live entertainment.

This event not only shines a spotlight on emerging Black talent in baseball but also underscores MLB’s commitment to diversity and youth development.

2025 HCBU CLASSIC ROSTERS

PositionNational League (Jordan)American League (Justice)
CBroedy Poppell (FAMU)Tyler Smith (NCAT)
C**Irvin Escobar (BCU)Vinny Saumell (UAPB)
CDeMarckus Smiley (ASU)Jonathan Gonzalez Perez (UMES)
1B*Juan Cruz (ASU)Andrey Martinez (BCU)
2BJT Taylor (NCAT)Jalon Mack (SU)
2BDaniel Moore (CSU)Kylan Duncan (AAMU)
3BJesus Vanegas (BCU)Taj Bates (SU)
SSElijah Pinckney (MORH)Kade Wood (MSVU)
SS*Robert Tate Jr. (JSU)*KJ White (SU)
INF/DHAhmar Donatto (PVAMU)Chenar Brown (GSU)
OFCardell Thibodeaux (SU)Justin Journette (NSU)
OFKameron Douglas (ASU)Darryl Lee (BCU)
OFJacoby Radcliffe (SU)Jordan McCladdie (JSU)
OFTrey Bridges (GSU)Jalan Jones (NSU)
OFKelton Phillips (TSU)*Joseph Eichelberger (JSU)
OFTrey Rutledge (AAMU)Jaylon Burrell (ALSU)
OF*Jamal Ritter (FAMU)Cameron Hill (GSU)
PEdwin Sanchez (BCU)Eric Elliott (JSU)
PReagan Rivera (CSU)Jean Carlos Zambrano (BCU)
PDiego Barrett (NCAT)Jorhan LaBoy (ASU)
P*Erick Gonzalez (JSU)Garrett Workman (FAMU)
PNkosi Didder (JSU)Esaid Peña (ASU)
PKenney Fabian (UAPB)*Jafet Martinez (ASU)
PCalvin McClendon (TSU)Yoansell Diaz (BCU)
P#Jay Campbell (FAMU)Nick Luckett (SU)

