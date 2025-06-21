HBCU Swingman Classic Announces 2025 Roster

Major League Baseball and the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation have announced the 50 HBCU student-athletes selected for the third annual HBCU Swingman Classic, set for Friday, July 11, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. The event, named after MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr., takes place during MLB All-Star Week and celebrates elite baseball talent from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Players were chosen by a selection committee featuring Griffey Jr., MLB and MLBPA officials, and scouts. The rosters were revealed live on MLB Network during the 2025 MLB Draft Combine.

Former Atlanta Braves stars Brian Jordan and David Justice will manage the National League and American League squads, respectively. Honorary guests include Hall of Famer Andre Dawson, Dusty Baker, Ken Griffey Sr., and Ralph Garr Sr.

Notable coaching staff include:

Michael Bourn, two-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner

HBCU alumni and former MLB players Courtney Duncan, Trenidad Hubbard, Milt Thompson, and Lenny Webster

USA Baseball coach Troy Marrow

The 50 athletes represent 17 HBCUs, including Jackson State, Florida A&M, North Carolina A&T, and Southern University. Several players have participated in MLB’s elite development programs like the Breakthrough Series and the Hank Aaron Invitational.

Noteworthy returning players include:

Irvin Escobar (Bethune-Cookman), making his third appearance

(Bethune-Cookman), making his third appearance Joseph Eichelberger (Jackson State) and Robert Tate Jr. (Jackson State), among eight players returning for a second time

Pre-game festivities will celebrate HBCU culture with a Divine Nine tribute and live entertainment.

This event not only shines a spotlight on emerging Black talent in baseball but also underscores MLB’s commitment to diversity and youth development.





2025 HCBU CLASSIC ROSTERS

Position National League (Jordan) American League (Justice) C Broedy Poppell (FAMU) Tyler Smith (NCAT) C **Irvin Escobar (BCU) Vinny Saumell (UAPB) C DeMarckus Smiley (ASU) Jonathan Gonzalez Perez (UMES) 1B *Juan Cruz (ASU) Andrey Martinez (BCU) 2B JT Taylor (NCAT) Jalon Mack (SU) 2B Daniel Moore (CSU) Kylan Duncan (AAMU) 3B Jesus Vanegas (BCU) Taj Bates (SU) SS Elijah Pinckney (MORH) Kade Wood (MSVU) SS *Robert Tate Jr. (JSU) *KJ White (SU) INF/DH Ahmar Donatto (PVAMU) Chenar Brown (GSU) OF Cardell Thibodeaux (SU) Justin Journette (NSU) OF Kameron Douglas (ASU) Darryl Lee (BCU) OF Jacoby Radcliffe (SU) Jordan McCladdie (JSU) OF Trey Bridges (GSU) Jalan Jones (NSU) OF Kelton Phillips (TSU) *Joseph Eichelberger (JSU) OF Trey Rutledge (AAMU) Jaylon Burrell (ALSU) OF *Jamal Ritter (FAMU) Cameron Hill (GSU) P Edwin Sanchez (BCU) Eric Elliott (JSU) P Reagan Rivera (CSU) Jean Carlos Zambrano (BCU) P Diego Barrett (NCAT) Jorhan LaBoy (ASU) P *Erick Gonzalez (JSU) Garrett Workman (FAMU) P Nkosi Didder (JSU) Esaid Peña (ASU) P Kenney Fabian (UAPB) *Jafet Martinez (ASU) P Calvin McClendon (TSU) Yoansell Diaz (BCU) P #Jay Campbell (FAMU) Nick Luckett (SU)