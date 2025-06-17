HBCU students install ring cameras for local neighborhoods

Students at Jackson State University are stepping up to make a difference in the community that surrounds their HBCU. Through a special project, they are helping senior citizens feel safer in their homes.

A Partnership with Purpose

The initiative was led by JSU’s Office of Community Engagement in partnership with the Pecan Tree Park Neighborhood Association. Together, they installed 150 Ring video doorbells for residents in Jackson—completely free of charge.

This effort was made possible by a $50,000 grant from the Home Depot Retool Your School Community Project.

Supporting Senior Residents

The free doorbells were installed for residents aged 65 and older who live within a 10-mile radius of Jackson State University. This project aimed to improve safety and peace of mind for the elderly community.

“We’re extremely grateful to have secured the resources from Home Depot to cater to the needs of our community,” said Dr. Heather Denne, director of Community Engagement at JSU. “We hope that by having access to the Ring cameras, our neighborhoods surrounding JSU will feel more joy about keeping their properties pristine.”

Emmitt Powe, 81, was one of 150 Jackson residents who received a Ring doorbell. (Charles A. Smith/Jackson State University)

A Community-Wide Effort

Other neighborhood associations also played an important role. These included:

Gowdy Washington Addition

Jayne Avenue

Matthews Estates

Westland Plaza

Poindexter Park

The Center for Social Entrepreneurship

The collaboration shows what can happen when local groups come together with a shared mission.

Gratitude from the Community

Local resident Emmitt Powe, age 81, expressed his appreciation:

“It’s a great help to those who probably can’t afford it. Anything that can help us see what’s going on around us is a real blessing. It makes me proud, and I appreciate those who decided to make this gift to the senior citizens.”

An HBCU that supports its community

In 2024, Jackson State University became the first HBCU to receive all three Retool Your School grants—the Campus Improvement Grant, Innovation Lounge Grant and Community Project Grant.

The funding supported several projects, including the recent Ring camera initiative, the remodeling and furnishing of JSU’s Innovation Lounge in the Student Center and the beautification and installation of the Pocket Park at the Council of Federated Organizations (COFO) Civil Rights Education Center, part of the Margaret Walker Center.

This project is a shining example of how students can lead positive change. Thanks to support from Home Depot and the local community, Jackson’s elderly residents now have an extra layer of protection at their front doors.