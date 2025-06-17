HBCU football games will cost NC A&T fans more

North Carolina A&T has released its individual game ticket prices for the 2025 football season, and HBCU matchups come at a premium.

Premium Prices for HBCU Rivals

Fans will notice a clear pricing difference depending on the opponent. The Aggies are charging noticeably more for their three home games against fellow HBCUs than for matchups against Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) opponents.

The “Premium Home Games” include Hampton (Sept. 13), North Carolina Central (Sept. 20), and South Carolina State (Oct. 11). These schools are all HBCUs with strong fan followings and deep-rooted rivalries with A&T. Reserved tickets for these games are $65. General admission costs $50. Non-A&T student tickets are $32, while children’s tickets are $22.

Lower Prices for CAA Opponents

In contrast, the three “Regular Home Games” feature CAA members Campbell (Oct. 25), Towson (Nov. 1), and Monmouth (Nov. 15). Reserved tickets for these matchups are $50. General admission is $40, student tickets are $22, and children’s tickets are just $13. Group rates—$19 for adults and $8 for children—are also available for these games but not for the higher-priced HBCU contests.

Tradition and Demand Drive Pricing

The pricing reflects more than just the opponent’s name—it highlights tradition and fan interest. A&T’s rivalry with NCCU is one of the most storied in HBCU football. The games against Hampton and South Carolina State also draw large crowds. These matchups typically feature larger traveling fan bases, intense tailgating, and a cultural energy that can’t be replicated.

HBCU Games Still Reign in the CAA Era

Although North Carolina A&T has left the MEAC and now plays in a predominantly white conference, HBCU matchups still drive demand. Last season’s game against Division II rival Winston-Salem State—another HBCU—was a sellout. It marked just the fourth non-homecoming sellout at Truist Stadium this century.

Tickets Go On Sale August 4

Individual game tickets go on sale August 4 at NCATAggies.com. A $1.50 fee applies to web and mobile orders. Whether viewed as strategic or controversial, A&T’s pricing reinforces that HBCU games remain the most anticipated events on the schedule.