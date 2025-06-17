HBCU Women’s Soccer to Make History at Audi Field

In a first-of-its-kind moment for HBCU athletics, Hampton University and Howard University will bring their long-standing rivalry to a professional soccer pitch on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. as they face off in the inaugural HBCU Women’s Soccer Invitational at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Audi Field is no ordinary venue. It’s home to D.C. United of Major League Soccer (MLS), the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), and DC Power FC of the USL Super League. Making it one of the premier venues in American soccer. Now, for one historic afternoon, it becomes the stage for HBCU women’s soccer to shine.

A Historic First for HBCU Soccer

The rivalry between Hampton and Howard is one of the most storied in HBCU sports. From the hardwood to the gridiron, these schools have gone head-to-head for decades. The football teams already clash annually at Audi Field in the Truth and Service Classic. But this time, it’s HBCU women’s soccer taking center stage.

“This inaugural invitational reflects our commitment to growing the game and fostering equity in sports,” said Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations for D.C. United. “At Audi Field, we’re proud to support a future where young women, particularly from HBCUs, can see themselves competing and thriving at the professional level.”

This match is more than just a soccer game. It’s a cultural statement. It’s a spotlight moment for programs that deserve to be seen and celebrated.

Howard’s Championship Pedigree

The Bison had a strong 2024 season, finishing with an 11-5-5 record and capturing the Northeast Conference title. That success earned them a spot in the NCAA Tournament, where they fell to Duke in the opening round.

Still, their rise didn’t go unnoticed.

“Our women’s soccer team, fresh off a Northeast Conference championship, represents the talent, determination, and legacy that define Howard University,” said Kery Davis, Howard’s Vice President of Athletics. “This matchup is a celebration of Black excellence in collegiate athletics.”

Head coach Brent Leiba, who earned NEC Coach of the Year honors, believes the stage couldn’t be more perfect.

“Facing Hampton this August is a powerful moment for HBCU women’s soccer,” Leiba said. “These games matter, not just for the athletes on the field, but for the visibility and growth of women’s soccer across our communities—especially in communities who see themselves in our players.”

Hampton’s Moment to Rise

While Howard brings the hardware, Hampton University brings hunger and ambition. Last season, the Pirates battled Howard to a scoreless draw in Norfolk. With a solid foundation and improved roster, they’re ready to make noise in 2025.

“This is a historic moment for Hampton University women’s soccer and our entire athletics program,” said Anthony D. Henderson Sr., Hampton’s Director of Athletics. “Playing at Audi Field not only showcases the growth and potential of our student-athletes, but also reflects our commitment to providing them with elite experiences.”

“With Howard coming off a great season and us making significant strides as a program,” added Head Coach Scot Vorwold, “playing at Audi Field will be an unforgettable experience for both teams and a powerful step forward for HBCU women’s soccer.”

Building a Pathway to Pro

The match isn’t just symbolic—it’s strategic. DC Power FC, which recently wrapped its first USL Super League season, is creating a pipeline to professional soccer. The club plans to hold a joint training session with the Invitational’s winning team in Spring 2026.

Even more impactful, an upperclassman player will receive a trial opportunity to train with the team during the 2025–2026 season.

“We’re working closely with the HBCU Women’s Soccer Invitational participants,” said Jordan Stuart, DC Power FC President. “We’ll also host an event highlighting women leaders who connect the HBCU and pro soccer worlds.”

Women’s Soccer and HBCUs on the Rise

The timing couldn’t be better. Women’s sports are experiencing record-breaking viewership, attendance, and investment. From World Cup excitement to sold-out stadiums, the women’s game is thriving.

Events like the HBCU Women’s Soccer Invitational ensure that HBCU programs and athletes aren’t left out of this historic growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hampton and Howard to Audi Field for what promises to be a milestone moment for HBCU women’s soccer,” said Janine Brunson-Johnson, Senior Director of Events & Entertainment at D.C. United.

Final Whistle

Hampton vs. Howard is more than a rivalry. It’s a symbol of progress for HBCU women’s soccer. When the ball drops at Audi Field this August, it won’t just be a game—it’ll be a moment, a movement, and a message.