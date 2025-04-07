HBCU revamps student center via “Retool Your School” grant

Salisbury, NC | Livingstone College opened its first Home Depot Innovations Lounge on March 26 in the W. J. Walls Student Center. Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis welcomed HBCU students into the new space, which was the College’s former student center. The space is outfitted with new furniture and technology and has dedicated spaces for student collaboration.

“I am moved, truly moved to see the students here today…this is what it’s all about,” Davis said. “On the campus of Livingstone College, one of the things that we are definitely being intentional about is making sure that our students are our first priority.”

One of Few

According to Dr. Orlando Lewis, Livingstone’s Vice President for Student Affairs, “this is the first year that Home Depot offered its student innovation lounge program grant. We were one of a few colleges to receive it.” The $59,000 grant included $34,000

for renovations – including new flooring, doors, and freshly painted walls – and a $25,000 furniture package.

This is not the first time the HBCU has received funding from Home Depot’s “Retool Your School” program grant. In 2018, the college received $30,000 to renovate its campus pavilion and another $30,000 in 2021 to develop and implement a high-profile Podcast

Café, the first of its kind in the State of North Carolina.

Lewis added that this year’s grant guarantees student internships and scholarships, providing them with opportunities for growth and learning. “This will become a lounge for students to innovate, ideate, and collaborate,” Lewis said.

The space also features a commissioned mural painted by artist Phillip Osborne to represent all sides of the student experience at Livingstone.

“I just wanted to embody the many different elements within the innovation center as well as the college itself,” said Osborne, who incorporated some of the most important experiences of HBCU student life: academics, football, civic engagement, Greek life,

and extracurricular activities.