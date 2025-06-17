HBCU makes history with NASA

Virginia State University is proud to announce that its College of Engineering and Technology made history at the 2025 NASA Lunabotics Challenge. The VSU Lunabotics Team was the only Historically Black College or University (HBCU) represented in this year’s prestigious competition.

The event took place from May 20 to May 22 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It brought together top student teams from across the country to compete in an intensive robotics challenge.

A Nationally Recognized Robotics Competition

The NASA Lunabotics Challenge is a two-semester systems engineering competition. It invites students to design, build, and operate autonomous robots capable of performing tasks on simulated lunar terrain.

Students gain real-world experience in space exploration, robotics, and problem-solving. The program is designed to prepare future engineers for the demands of working in high-tech industries.

Dr. Nasser Ghariban, Chair of the Department of Engineering and faculty advisor to the team, said:

“The team’s perseverance and collaborative spirit throughout this challenging competition reflect their readiness for real-world engineering challenges. Participating in this competitive NASA event provided invaluable hands-on experience that will significantly benefit their future careers in technology and exploration.”

A Team of Innovators and Leaders

The VSU Lunabotics Team included 15 students from various academic programs. These included Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Manufacturing Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering Technology. Together, they designed and built a versatile robot that completed all required tasks during the competition.

Dr. Dawit Haile, Dean of the College of Engineering and Technology, praised the team’s performance:

“The strong finish by our Lunabotics team emphasizes their remarkable dedication, innovative thinking, and technical prowess. Their success as the only HBCU team in the competition underscores VSU’s commitment to excellence in STEM education.”

A Moment of Pride for Virginia State University

This milestone showcases the university’s dedication to creating opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The team’s achievement is a source of pride not just for Virginia State University but for all HBCUs nationwide.

VSU applauds the students for their hard work, creativity, and determination. Their success highlights the university’s mission to provide transformational learning experiences and prepare students for success in competitive fields.