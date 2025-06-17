Top 10 Returning DII HBCU Football Stars to Watch in 2025

Here are the top returning Division II HBCU football players you need to keep on your radar from the CIAA and SIAC.

CIAA Top Returning Players

1. Kevin Taylor – QB, Bowie State

Taylor had a breakout sophomore campaign and is looking to build on that momentum. In 10 games, he passed for over 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also added 238 rushing yards and 4 TDs on the ground.

As a member of the CIAA All-Rookie Team, Taylor is expected to lead Bowie State’s high-octane offense to a potential championship. Dual-threat quarterbacks like him don’t come around often.

2. Brevin Caldwell – WR, Johnson C. Smith

Arguably the most unguardable receiver in HBCU football, Caldwell was named First Team All-CIAA and an HBCU All-American. He led all HBCU wideouts in receiving yards with over 1,000 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Known for his elite route running and sure hands, Caldwell is a walking highlight reel. His senior season is shaping up to be legendary.

3. Jayden Earley – DB, Virginia Union

A freshman standout, Earley earned All-CIAA Rookie Defensive honors and made over 40 tackles with 4 interceptions. He played like a seasoned veteran, anchoring the secondary and helping lead Virginia Union to a CIAA title.

With his instincts and football IQ, Earley is on track to become one of the top defensive players in the conference.

4. Donovan Howard – DB, Virginia State

Howard was a shutdown corner and a vocal leader for the Trojans. He notched 26 tackles and 2 picks while constantly locking down opposing receivers.

Quarterbacks avoided throwing his way, and for good reason. His ability to both cover and tackle makes him a valuable asset in the secondary.

5. Joseph Towler – WR, Bowie State

Towler made noise as a redshirt freshman, earning Second Team All-CIAA honors despite sharing targets in a loaded WR room. He still managed over 450 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns.

One of his best performances came in a breakout game where he racked up over 100 yards and a score. Look for Towler to elevate his game as a sophomore.

SIAC Top Returning Players

6. David Wright III – QB, Clark Atlanta

Wright was the heart and soul of Clark Atlanta’s explosive offense. He threw for more than 3,000 yards and 31 touchdowns while also adding 3 rushing scores.

His game against Lane, where he tossed 7 touchdowns and passed for over 400 yards, was the stuff of legend. The SIAC better be ready for another show.

7. Jamill Williams – WR, Albany State

Williams burst onto the scene as a freshman with over 600 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns. He earned Second Team All-SIAC honors and made life miserable for defensive backs.

He’s a big-play threat who should be a nightmare for secondaries in year two.

8. Tiant Wyche Jr. – RB, Albany State

Wyche does it all. As a freshman, he rushed for over 500 yards, added nearly 200 receiving yards, and piled up 480 return yards. That’s versatility at its finest.

He was named Second Team All-SIAC and is a true game-breaker for the Golden Rams.

9. Lawrence McConnell – DB, Kentucky State

Don’t let his 5’9 frame fool you. McConnell plays like a giant. He recorded over 50 tackles and 2 sacks last season while locking down some of the SIAC’s best receivers.

Coaches love his physicality and toughness, making him one of the most respected defenders in the league.

10. Xavier Esquillen – DL, Savannah State

Esquillen was a pass-rushing monster in 2024, leading the SIAC with 9.5 sacks. His standout game came against Lane University, where he logged 4 sacks and 2 QB hits.

He’s relentless off the edge and could take Savannah State’s defense to the next level this season.

Final Thoughts: Who Will Be the Breakout HBCU Star?

From dual-threat QBs to lockdown corners, the CIAA and SIAC are brimming with HBCU talent. Whether you’re watching from the stands or following online, these players will be must-watch every Saturday.

Who do you think will have the biggest breakout year in HBCU football this season? Drop your picks in the comments.