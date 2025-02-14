Virginia State University latest R2 HBCU

Virginia State University (VSU) is the latest HBCU to officially join the elite ranks of R2-designated institutions, a distinction held by only 139 universities nationwide and fewer than 15 HBCUs. This prestigious designation, awarded by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, recognizes universities with high research activity and significant doctoral degree production. With this achievement, Virginia State University strengthens its position as a leader in research, innovation, and graduate education among HBCUs.

“This is a significant milestone for Virginia State University,” said Dr. Omar Faison, Vice Provost for Research & Economic Development. “Achieving R2 status signals to federal agencies, industry partners, and prospective students that VSU is a leader in innovation, discovery, and advanced scholarship.”

Attaining R2 status highlights VSU’s continued investment in research infrastructure, faculty excellence, and external grant funding. The university has demonstrated a strong commitment to expanding doctoral programs and fostering a culture of academic excellence. “This designation is a testament to the outstanding work of our faculty to secure competitive research funding and provide greater opportunities for our students to engage in groundbreaking and impactful work,” said Dr. Tia Minnis, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs.

As an R2 institution, Virginia State University is poised to enhance its impact in key research areas such as agriculture, health outcomes, computer and data science, advanced manufacturing, and STEM education. This recognition not only boosts the reputation of the HBCU but also expands opportunities for students and faculty to participate in cutting-edge research initiatives.

With this achievement, Virginia State University reaffirms its commitment to innovation and transformative research opportunities. To learn more about VSU’s research initiatives, visit vsu.edu/research.