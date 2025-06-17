HBCU Band of The Year funding questioned

The Florida A&M University (FAMU) marching band — The Marching 100 — currently sits atop the HBCU marching band world. But there are concerns that its budget may be impacted by a controversial incoming president set to receive a significant raise.



The FAMU Foundation’s Board of Trustees have yet to approve the funding of the reigning HBCU ESPN Band of the Year ahead of the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

The budget approved by trustees Thursday includes $218 million in Education and General funds. The Foundation previously admitted that it might have to move funds around to support the pay rate for incoming president Marva Johnson — and speculation has been high that it could include funds that might otherwise go to the award-winning HBCU marching band.

“The Marching 100 has always about excellence, pride, and setting the standard. But right now, morale is low,” Marching 100 member Chloe Waites told the FAMU Board of Trustees. “Students feel unseen and unsupported,”

Florida A&M Marching 100 won the 2024 Red Lobster Band of the Year. (Steven J. Gaither/ HBCU Gameday photo)

“To sacrifice resources that could provide for hundreds of students to benefit one faculty member is in direct contradiction to our slogan of college and love, and charity,” Marching 100 member Hasim Smith told the BOT.

Jamal Brown, a member of the FAMU BOT and faculty senate president, attempted to reassure the students.

“Your sentiments about scholarships, mold, and the things that you need are valid,” he said. “You need to be heard, your concerns are taken. We care about you, so I’m sorry for the confusion, but this is not what’s accurate.”

HBCU marching bands are pillars of pride in general and The Marching 100 is certainly an institution at FAMU. It is an essential part of branding for the university, so it is no surprise that apprehension over its funding is making waves.