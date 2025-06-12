FAMU grabs staff member from Deion Sanders at Colorado

HBCU Gameday has confirmed that Florida A&M University has made a major addition to its athletics department. Maurice “Mo” Sims has been named the Associate Athletic Director for Sports Performance and Wellness at FAMU, a move expected to bolster the health and development of student-athletes across all programs.

Sims brings a wealth of experience from some of the nation’s top athletic programs. Most recently, he served on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado as the head strength and conditioning coach. He originally joined Sanders at Jackson State in 2022, playing a pivotal role in developing a winning culture within the program.

Before his time at JSU, Sims spent two seasons at the University of Georgia, where he was part of the Bulldogs’ 2021 College Football National Championship-winning staff. His previous coaching stops include stints at the University of North Carolina (2019), Army West Point (2017–2019), Indiana University (2014–2015), and North Carolina A&T (2012–2014). At each institution, he contributed to the physical and mental preparation of athletes at the highest level of competition.

Sims also has roots as a player. He was an all-conference defensive back at Concord University before transferring to the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, giving him a firsthand understanding of the athlete experience and a unique perspective as a performance coach.

He now steps into a senior leadership role at FAMU during a pivotal time for the Rattlers. The football team, led by second-year head coach James Colzie III, is seeking to build on recent momentum in the SWAC. Sims is currently participating in an offseason coaching fellowship with the NFL’s Houston Texans, further strengthening his professional acumen.

Colorado, under Sanders, wrapped up a 9-4 season in 2024 that ended with a 36-14 bowl loss to BYU. Since leaving Jackson State, Sanders has compiled a 13-12 record at CU. As Sims transitions into his new post at FAMU, his holistic approach to wellness and elite training standards are expected to elevate the entire athletic department.