Former HBCU football player stars in NFL schedule release

Ashton Hall, a former HBCU football player turned viral internet sensation, is making headlines again. Hall, who played running back for Alcorn State University, was tapped as the star of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ creative 2025 NFL schedule release video.

From HBCU Gridiron to Internet Fame

Hall began his athletic career at Alcorn State and is a proud member of the HBCU sports community and the SWAC conference. Though his playing time was limited—he appeared in just five games—he left the field with a drive that extended far beyond football.

After college, Hall shifted his focus to self-discipline and personal development. That passion led him to social media, where he began posting videos about his intense and unique “morning routine.”

Viral “Morning Routine” Captures Millions

In these now-famous videos, Hall wakes up at 3:52 a.m. sharp. He tapes his mouth shut to promote nose breathing during sleep, dunks his face in ice water, journals, works out, and even uses banana peels for his skincare.

While it might sound extreme, his content struck a chord. One video reached over 750 million views, turning Hall into a wellness and fitness star. At the time of the Jaguars’ schedule release, he was already approaching 16 million Instagram followers.

The Jaguars Get Creative

The Jacksonville Jaguars, recognizing Hall’s Jacksonville roots and viral popularity, teamed up with him to reveal their 2025 schedule. The video, shot at the Miller Electric Center, follows Hall through a parody of his morning routine. Only this time, each step reveals a new opponent on the Jags’ schedule. In the video, he plunges his face into ice water, suits up in Jaguars gear, and even takes a mock business call, all while revealing the 18-week NFL schedule.

HBCU Pride on a National Platform

Ashton Hall’s story is a shining example of how HBCU athletes continue to influence culture beyond sports.