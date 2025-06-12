Former Morehouse basketball coach lands new job

Allen University has named Douglas Whittler as the new head men’s basketball coach for the Yellow Jackets, bringing on board a proven leader and championship-winning coach, formerly of Morehouse College.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Coach Whittler,” said Athletic Director Phillip Wallace Jr. “I’ve known him for years. His leadership and coaching are top notch. I have no doubt he will lead us to a championship.”

Coaching Success at Morehouse

Whittler comes to Allen after four years as head coach at Morehouse College. He posted a 76-40 overall record with a 65.5% win rate. In conference play, he went 59-21, good for a 73.4% win rate. He holds the record for the most wins by a Morehouse coach in their first four seasons. His conference win percentage is the second highest in program history.

His teams were dominant. From 2022 to 2024, Morehouse won three straight SIAC East Division titles. In 2024–25, the team finished second in the division. Player Brandon Peters made the SIAC All-Freshman Team. Cedric Taylor III earned First Team honors and won the Elite 16 academic award.

In 2025, Whittler was one of four coaches selected to lead the HBCU All-Star Game.

A New Chapter at Allen

“I want to thank President McNealey and Director Wallace for this chance,” said Whittler. “My family and I are honored to join the Allen University community. I’m excited to build something special here. We will compete for championships in the SIAC and on a national level.”

President Ernest McNealey also praised the hire.

“I congratulate AD Wallace for selecting Coach Whittler,” McNealey said. “We’re looking forward to a competitive season.”

Deep Coaching Roots

Whittler began coaching at Morehouse in 2009. He served as an assistant coach for six years. In 2015, he became associate head coach. He held that role until 2021. That year, he stepped in as interim head coach after the death of Coach Grady Brewer.

As an assistant, Whittler helped develop eight all-conference players. He also coached three newcomers of the year, two SIAC Players of the Year, and three All-Americans.

Whittler played at Morehouse, earning first-team All-Conference honors. He holds a degree in kinesiology, sports studies and physical education.

He and his wife, Kimberly, have two sons, Sir and Remy, and a daughter, Savannah.