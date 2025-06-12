Howard secures All-American selection in track and field

The Howard University men’s track and field team closed its 2025 outdoor campaign Wednesday night at the NCAA Championships, hosted by the University of Oregon.

Graduate student Noah Langford of Virginia Beach, Virginia, led the Bison with a standout performance in the 400-meter hurdles semifinals. Langford posted a time of 50.50 seconds, falling short of qualifying for the final round but earning Second Team All-America honors. He became the first Howard men’s long hurdler to earn All-America recognition since John Branch in 1989.

Baylor’s Nathaniel Ezekiel recorded the top 400-meter hurdles time in the semifinals with an impressive 47.86 seconds.

Howard also competed in the 4×400-meter relay, featuring Langford, sophomore Emerson McKindra of Linden, New Jersey, and freshmen Cameron Brazell of Houston and Elijah Grant of Fort Mill, South Carolina. The team clocked in at 3:08.92, missing advancement but receiving honorable mention from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Arkansas led the 4×400-meter relay semifinals with a time of 3:02.53, narrowly edging out USC, which finished in 3:02.76.

Head coach David Oliver concluded his eighth season leading the Bison. Under his guidance, Howard secured runner-up finishes during both the indoor and outdoor track seasons.

Looking ahead, the Bison aim to build on this year’s momentum as they prepare for the 2025–26 campaign with eyes set on conference championships.