HBCU coach steps down after successful four-year stint

In a surprising move within the HBCU basketball landscape, Morehouse College has announced that head coach Doug Whittler and assistant coach Terrell Polk will be stepping down from their roles, effective immediately. The news was shared via an email to the campus community by Morehouse President Dr. David Thomas, who thanked both coaches for their service and impact on the program.



Whittler, a familiar name in HBCU basketball circles, made history during his four-year tenure at the helm of the Maroon Tigers. Named interim head coach in 2021 following the passing of the legendary Grady Brewer, Whittler quickly established himself as a force. He led the team to a 21-7 record and tied a school record with an 18-game winning streak in his first season—earning him the full-time job by March 2022.

Morehouse College won nearly three-fourths of its games under Doug Whittler.





Under his leadership, Morehouse College captured three consecutive SIAC East Division Regular Season titles from 2022 through 2024. Whittler developed standout talent, including Kerry Richardson, Cedric Taylor III—who earned both Freshman of the Year and First Team All-SIAC honors—and Brandon Peters, a 2024-25 All-Freshman selection. The 2023-24 team also held the title of the nation’s top defensive squad in NCAA Division II by field goal percentage.

With a 76-40 overall record (.655) and 59-21 conference mark (.734), Whittler holds the highest win total of any Morehouse coach in their first four seasons, and the second-highest winning percentage in program history.



As Morehouse begins a national search for new leadership, this transition marks the end of a significant chapter in HBCU basketball. Whittler’s departure leaves behind a legacy of excellence, both on and off the court, that has helped Morehouse stay amongst the elite in the SIAC and HBCU basketball at the Division II level.