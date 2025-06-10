HBCU alums join New York Jets coaching staff

Aaron Glenn’s rise from Pro Bowl cornerback to head coach of the New York Jets is a story rooted in perseverance and purpose. Now leading an NFL team for the first time. Glenn is building a staff that reflects his journey, and it includes key voices from the HBCU community. Two former HBCU players, Eric Washington and Roosevelt Williams, will coach on the defensive side of the ball under veteran coordinator Steve Wilks.

Glenn’s Journey to the Top

After retiring from the NFL in 2008, Aaron Glenn took the long road to the coaching ranks. He started as a scouting intern and climbed through the roles of secondary coach and defensive coordinator. Now, as the New York Jets’ head coach. He has assembled a diverse and experienced staff, with a strong emphasis on defense and development.

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks brings both NFL pedigree and deep HBCU ties. He began his coaching career at Johnson C. Smith as a defensive coordinator in 1995–96 and later served at Savannah State before becoming head coach in 1999. That foundation shaped his career, which has included roles with the Panthers, Cardinals, and Browns.

Eric Washington: From Grambling State to the NFL Elite

Eric Washington, a Grambling State graduate, enters his 18th NFL season with experience and results on his side. He most recently served as the Bears’ defensive coordinator in 2023. Before that, Washington worked with Wilks in Carolina for seven seasons. Coaching a dominant defensive line that helped the Panthers rank among the league’s best in sacks. Carolina finished No. 1 in sacks in 2013 and stayed in the top 10 multiple times under his watch.

Washington’s resume also includes a strong stint in Buffalo. While with the Bills, he helped lead a defense that topped the NFL in points allowed, total defense, and pass defense in 2021. Originally from Shreveport, Louisiana, he played tight end at Grambling State and graduated with a degree in education in 1993.

Roosevelt Williams: From Tuskegee to the Big Leagues

Roosevelt Williams brings a wealth of college coaching experience and a playing background rooted in HBCU pride. Drafted by the Bears in 2002 out of Tuskegee, Williams played for five NFL teams and finished his career in the CFL.

Since 2010, he has coached at several programs, including Houston Christian, Hardin-Simmons, Lincoln University, and ASA Miami. Williams held roles ranging from defensive backs coach to head coach. Now, at 46, he takes a big step forward by joining the New York Jets’ staff.

Why Representation Matters

Recent moves by former HBCU players and coaches like DJ Williams with the Atlanta Falcons, Nick Collins with the Green Bay Packers, and Dawson Odums with the Jacksonville Jaguars underscore a growing—but still limited—wave of HBCU alumni breaking into NFL coaching ranks.

DJ Williams, the son of HBCU icon Doug Williams, has officially been named the full-time quarterbacks coach of the Atlanta Falcons. His journey from Grambling State University to the NFL coaching ranks reflects the enduring legacy of HBCU excellence in football.

Nick Collins, a Super Bowl-winning safety from Bethune-Cookman, is returning to the Green Bay Packers as part of the NFL’s prestigious Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. This opportunity marks a full-circle moment for Collins, who previously served as the Packers’ cornerbacks coach during training camp.

Meanwhile, Dawson Odums, who previously served as head coach at Norfolk State University, has joined the Jacksonville Jaguars through the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. This move highlights the increasing recognition of HBCU coaching talent at the professional level.

These examples illustrate the importance of seizing opportunities. Coaching opportunities are rare in the NFL, making each breakthrough vital. It’s not just about earning a role—it’s about maintaining a presence, gaining trust, and building networks that will enable more HBCU talent to rise in the ranks.

Eric Washington and Roosevelt Williams joining Aaron Glenn’s Jets staff fits squarely into this emerging pattern. Their journeys—and those of Williams, Collins, and Odums—prove that when given the chance, HBCU alumni can thrive and elevate the game at the highest level.