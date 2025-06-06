Super Bowl champ, HBCU alum joins NFL coaching fellowship

Nick Collins is stepping back onto the NFL stage—but this time, he’s trading in pads for a playbook. The former HBCU football star and Super Bowl-winning safety is returning to the Green Bay Packers as a coach, joining the training camp staff by participating in the NFL’s prestigious Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

It’s a full-circle moment, not once but twice, for the former Pro Bowler. Collins is currently serving as the cornerbacks coach at his alma mater, Bethune-Cookman, mentoring players in the same position he once dominated. Now, he returns to the team where he became a household name, this time as a coach.

Collins’ story is the stuff of HBCU football folklore. Coming out of Daytona Beach, Florida, he played with passion and power at Bethune-Cookman. He quickly earned a reputation in the MEAC for his blazing speed, high IQ, and physical style of play. The Florida native was a leader on the Wildcats’ defense. Helping elevate the program’s national profile at a time when HBCU players still struggled for NFL visibility.

That changed in 2005 when the Packers took Collins in the second round—shocking many analysts, but not those who knew his film. Collins blossomed into one of the best safeties in football. He earned three Pro Bowl selections and played a key role in Green Bay’s Super Bowl XLV victory. His pick-six against the Steelers in that game remains etched in Green Bay Packers lore.

Nick Collins (Bethune-Cookman) Evan Siegle packers.com

Next Evolution

Collins’ playing career was cut short due to a neck injury in 2011, but his football journey didn’t end there. After coaching high school football for Trinity Catholic and Lake Highland Preparatory School, where he helped win Lake Highland Prep back-to-back state championships in 2021 & 2022. Collins returned to where it all began, accepting a role as BCU’s cornerbacks coach in 2023, bringing NFL knowledge, HBCU pride, and a mentor’s heart back to Daytona Beach.

His return to Green Bay through the Bill Walsh Fellowship represents the next evolution of that journey. Participating in a platform for minority coaches to gain NFL experience and build careers in the league.

The Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, named after the legendary 49ers head coach, is designed to expose talented minority coaches to NFL training camps and operations. For Collins, this is more than just professional development. It’s a rare chance to represent where he came from while preparing for where he’s headed. And show that the HBCU-to-NFL pipeline doesn’t stop at playing careers. It extends into leadership, coaching, and legacy.

From Daytona Beach to Lambeau Field and back again. Nick Collins is walking the path he once blazed—this time, guiding others through it.