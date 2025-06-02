Former HBCU HC joins NFL coaching fellowship

Former Norfolk State University head coach and HBCU mainstay, Dawson Odums, is taking the next step in his coaching career, joining the Jacksonville Jaguars as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. This prestigious initiative provides minority coaches with invaluable experience working alongside professional teams during offseason programs and training camps.

Odums, a respected figure in HBCU football, brings a wealth of experience to the Jaguars. He most recently led Norfolk State from 2021 to 2024. In his debut season, he guided the Spartans to a 6-5 record, their first winning campaign since 2007. His ability to turn around programs and build strong teams has earned him recognition across the HBCU community.

Before Norfolk State, Odums had an impactful nine-year tenure as head coach at Southern University. There, he captured multiple SWAC West Division titles and was named SWAC Coach of the Year in 2013. He also served as an assistant coach at several institutions, including Gardner-Webb University, Georgia Southern University, Clark Atlanta University, Bethune-Cookman University, and North Carolina A&T State University. This wide-ranging experience has equipped Odums with a deep understanding of both player development and program building.

A native of Shelby, North Carolina, Odums was a standout defensive lineman at North Carolina Central University (NCCU), where he served as team captain and earned All-CIAA honors. He holds a bachelor’s degree in physical education from NCCU.

Jaguars Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship

Odums’ selection for the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship highlights the increasing impact of HBCU coaches in the NFL. Other notable HBCU coaches who have participated in the fellowship include Connell Maynor (Alabama A&M), Trei Oliver (North Carolina Central), and Buddy Pough (South Carolina State). These coaches have not only strengthened the bridge between HBCU programs and the NFL but have also inspired future generations of players and coaches.

The Bill Walsh Fellowship provides participants with hands-on experience during NFL training camps and offseason programs. This exposure helps minority coaches refine their skills, expand their networks, and prepare for future opportunities in professional football. Odums will join Ari Confesor and Anthony Gaitor as part of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ fellowship group. Together, they will collaborate with the coaching staff, learn advanced strategies, and contribute to the team’s development throughout the offseason.