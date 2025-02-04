HBCU roots fuel NFL coaching journey

Steve Wilks was recently hired as the defensive coordinator for the New York Jets of the National Football League (NFL). His latest coaching role in a 30-year coaching journey that began at the HBCU level, where he built the foundation for his leadership by not only drawing up plays but by having to do the little things as an HBCU coordinator in the 1990s, tasks like washing clothes and keeping the field in shape. Coach Wilks has often recalled mowing the grass at Johnson C. Smith University during his time there as one of his fondest memories.

Wilks would go on to coach at Savannah State University as a defensive coordinator from 1997-1998, he became an NCAA head coach for the first time in 1999 at the Georgia HBCU, leading the Tigers to a 5-6 record. Though brief, his time as an HBCU football head coach laid the groundwork for his future success in the NFL as a top defensive Coordinator in the NFL and a constant contender for head coaching positions.

From HBCU to NFL

Wilks would move on from HBCU football after his time at Savannah State. Coaching defensive backs at Illinois State (2000), Appalachian State (2001), Bowling Green (2003), Notre Dame (2004) and Washington (2005). His ability to develop players led him into the NFL coaching ranks, where he coached for the Chicago Bears, San Diego Chargers, and Carolina Panthers, eventually rising to defensive coordinator in 2017. After a stint as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, he worked with the Cleveland Browns and Missouri before returning to the Panthers for 12 games as the interim head coach in 2022, leading the team to a 6-6 record.

As the 49ers defensive coordinator in 2023, Wilks led a group that finished tied for first in the NFL in interceptions (22), No. 3 in scoring (17.5 pts/g) and rush defense (89.7 yds/g), and No. 5 in pass yards/play (5.86). He will take over the defensive play-calling in New York for first-year HC Aaron Glenn.

“I won’t call the defense,” Glenn said during his introductory news conference on Monday. “I want to be the best head coach you can find. For me to do that, I think I need to manage the game, so I’ll have my OC and my DC, those guys will be calling the plays.”

Steve Wilks, a Charlotte, NC, native, played his high school ball at West Charlotte HS before playing defensive back at Appalachian State, (1987-91) he also spent a year with the Charlotte Rage in the Arena Football League. Wilks volunteered with the UNC Charlotte 49ers last season as an untitled advisor.