Son of HBCU icon lands major NFL coaching role

In the NFL, legacy often travels through bloodlines, and for DJ Williams, that legacy runs deep through HBCU history. The son of Doug Williams, the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl, DJ is carving out his own path in the league. But it’s not one forged under center, but rather with a headset. The former Grambling quarterback has officially been named the full-time quarterbacks coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

While DJ’s career is gaining steam in the coaching ranks, his story begins just like his father’s—at Grambling State University. Doug Williams became a legend under the watchful eye of the iconic Eddie Robinson. Williams earned All-American honors and became a first-round NFL Draft pick in 1978. He went on to make history in Super Bowl XXII, leading Washington to victory and breaking racial barriers in the process.

After his playing days, Doug returned to his HBCU roots. Taking the reins at Grambling and continuing the winning tradition as head coach. It was there, in a full-circle moment, that he coached his son DJ, mentoring him not only as a quarterback but as a young man navigating the weight of a famous last name. DJ suited up in the same jersey while taking instruction from the same man who helped reshape NFL history.

Creating his own Path

DJ played quarterback for Grambling from 2011 to 2014. Starting games in all four seasons and earning his degree in 2015. After tryouts with several NFL teams, he made the pivot to coaching. A move that’s paying off in a big way. Williams joined the New Orleans Saints staff in 2019 as an offensive assistant.

In 2023, Williams helped Saints quarterback Derek Carr put together one of his best statistical seasons. Carr completed 68.4% of his passes for 3,878 yards, 25 touchdowns, and a 97.7 passer rating. He ranked in the NFL’s top 10 for completions, touchdowns, and efficiency. His attention to detail and quarterback development instincts didn’t go unnoticed.

Williams has also been a regular at the NFL/Black College Football Hall of Fame Quarterback Coaching Summit and served as the National Team quarterbacks coach at the 2023 Senior Bowl, further solidifying his standing among up-and-coming coaches in the league.

Now with the Atlanta Falcons, he’ll oversee a quarterback room featuring veteran Taylor Heinicke and high-upside rookie Michael Penix Jr. It’s a pivotal moment in his career. Still, one built on decades of excellence, family tradition, and the enduring power of HBCU football.

From the hallowed grounds of Grambling to the bright lights of the NFL, the Williams name remains synonymous with leadership, vision, and the unwavering spirit of HBCU excellence.