Head coach of sole DI HBCU acrobatics program steps down

Regina Smith, the trailblazing coach who introduced acrobatics and tumbling to Morgan State University, has officially stepped down. Her departure marks the end of a historic era and leaves a powerful legacy at both Morgan State and across HBCU athletics.

A Career Built on Excellence

Smith joined Morgan State in 2022, bringing a strong background in cheerleading, dance, and gymnastics. She began her coaching journey after earning a degree in Business Communications from Illinois State University in 2006.

Her early success came at Bolingbrook High School in Illinois, where she led competitive cheerleading teams to state-level achievements. From there, she moved into college athletics, coaching at Thiel College, Ottawa University, and Adrian College.

In 2012, she launched Adrian College’s first acrobatics and tumbling program. Under her leadership, the program quickly earned national respect. Smith’s teams went on to win over 30 national championships and secured more than 50 top-three finishes in cheerleading, dance, gymnastics, and mascot competitions.

Breaking New Ground at Morgan State

At Morgan State, Smith applied her deep expertise to create a program that balanced competitive performance with cultural representation. The Bears became the first HBCU Division I acrobatics and tumbling team, a groundbreaking achievement that reshaped the sport’s landscape.

Impact Beyond the Floor

Smith’s influence went far beyond competition. In March 2024, her team made history by visiting the White House during Women’s History Month. They became the first NCAA NCATA and HBCU team to receive this recognition.

The impact didn’t stop there. In February 2025, the team’s “two feet split with straddle” routine went viral, earning over 12 million views online. Off the mat, Smith emphasized academics and service. As a result, 13 student-athletes were named to the NCATA Academic Honor Roll, and the team completed more than 400 community service hours.

A Grateful Farewell

In a statement, Regina Smith expressed her appreciation:

“After successfully implementing the official inaugural Morgan State acrobatics and tumbling team, I leave with a deep sense of gratitude for the immense experiences I have gained. I am truly grateful for the supporting staff and coaches, student-athletes, and their families for their love and support that has made this historic journey possible. It’s been an honor to serve the Bear community and see the growth of the student-athletes.”

Dena Freeman-Patton, Vice President and Director of Athletics, praised Smith’s leadership:

“She fostered a culture where academic success is prioritized and commitment to competitive success is at the forefront.”

Looking Ahead

Morgan State has already started a nationwide search for Smith’s successor. But this moment is about more than just one coach’s departure. It’s a call to continue elevating HBCU acrobatics and tumbling and to keep pushing the boundaries of collegiate athletics.