Bethune-Cookman battles hard, falls short at NCAA Regional

Bethune-Cookman Baseball saw its 2025 season come to a close over the weekend in the NCAA Tournament’s Tallahassee Regional, falling to Florida State and Northeastern in a pair of hard-fought contests.

The Wildcats opened the regional Friday against No. 9 national seed Florida State. Despite out-hitting the Seminoles 10-6, B-CU came up short in a 6-2 loss marked by a two-hour weather delay. Sophomore right-hander Joel Core stayed on the mound through the delay, striking out seven over seven innings. Jorge Rodriguez delivered a key two-run single to tie the game early, but FSU responded with a pair of home runs, including a two-run blast from Myles Bailey that put the Seminoles ahead for good.

Saturday’s elimination game against No. 19 Northeastern was a heartbreaker. The Wildcats battled back twice to tie the game, but the Huskies scored two runs in the top of the ninth to escape with a 4-3 win. A solo home run and a B-CU defensive miscue proved costly, although the Wildcats mounted a last-inning threat. With runners in scoring position and the SWAC Co-Hitter of the Year Andrey Martinez at the plate, the Huskies closed it out with a strikeout.

Martinez led the Wildcats with a 2-for-5 performance and an RBI, while Daniel Figueroa and Darryl Lee contributed key hits in the effort.

Bethune-Cookman finishes its season with a 37-23 record and a SWAC championship title. Head Coach Jonathan Hernandez, named 2025 SWAC Coach of the Year, praised his team’s grit and composure on the national stage.

Bethune-Cookman Baseball NCAA Tournament 2025 may have ended in defeat, but the Wildcats showcased resilience and promise for the future of the program.