Bethune-Cookman ready for ACC rematch on the diamond

Bethune-Cookman University heads into the NCAA Tallahassee Regional with momentum and belief, taking on host Florida State out of the ACC on Friday at 3 p.m. ET at Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium. The Wildcats (SWAC champions) enter the four-team regional as the No. 4 seed, while the Seminoles are the No. 9 national seed and ranked No. 7 in the latest D1Baseball.com Top 25.

This marks Bethune-Cookman’s sixth appearance in the Tallahassee Regional. The Wildcats are winless in 10 previous games, including five losses to Florida State. Head Coach Jonathan Hernandez, fresh off celebrating his daughter’s high school graduation, believes this year’s squad is different.

“We come into this regional with nothing to lose. That makes us dangerous,” Hernandez said. “Nobody expects us to win, but we believe.”

To Tally We Go. ? ?



Check out the moment the Cats found out. #???????????? | #???????????? pic.twitter.com/M9Hx4qRbVR — ??Bethune-Cookman Baseball (@BCUDiamondCats) May 26, 2025

The Wildcats’ belief is bolstered by a dramatic walk-off win over Florida A&M in the SWAC Championship, where Andrey Martinez’s three-run homer capped a 19th come-from-behind victory of the season. Martinez tied the program’s single-season home run record (20), and shortstop Jeter Polledo went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the title game.

Florida State (38-14), led by ACC Player and Defensive Player of the Year Alex Lodise, boasts a .315 team batting average and averages nearly eight runs per game. The Seminoles finished runner-up in the ACC and are making their 61st NCAA Tournament appearance.

Bethune-Cookman will need another inspired performance to challenge the Seminoles and snap their postseason drought.

Our Vaughn Wilson will be at the game embedded with the Wildcats. Stay with HBCU Gameday for updates, details and behind-the-scenes access with Bethune-Cookman University.