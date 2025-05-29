HBCU partners with 24/7 Sports for historic recruiting opportunity

HBCU football is leveling up, and Jackson State is leading the charge. In a landmark move, Jackson State University has partnered with 24/7 Sports to host the largest HBCU Mega Camp in the country. Set to take place at the legendary Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, this isn’t just another offseason event — it’s a statement.

What is a Mega Camp?

So, what is a “Mega Camp”? Think of it as a recruiting showcase on steroids. High school, JUCO, and transfer athletes from across the country descend on one field to get real-time looks from dozens of college coaches. Instead of flying around the country for individual visits, players get a shot to impress multiple programs at once. For schools, it’s an efficient and high-reward scouting goldmine.

This year’s event features an all-star lineup of over 40 college coaching staffs across the HBCU landscape and beyond. Representatives from Power 4, G5, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA, and junior colleges will be in attendance. HBCU Programs like Jackson State, FAMU, and Grambling are all confirmed. Power 4 schools, such as Colorado, Florida State, and the University of Southern California, will also be in attendance, and they’re all coming ready to evaluate and offer.

The Impact of Partnering with 24/7 Sports

But what truly sets this event apart is the partnership with 24/7 Sports, one of the most influential recruiting platforms in the country. Their involvement elevates the Mega Camp to a national stage. Player performances won’t just stay on local radar. They’ll be tracked, analyzed, and shared with a nationwide audience of fans, scouts, and college recruiters. 24/7 Sports will also be providing media coverage of the event, meaning recruits are only one highlight away from taking their game to the next level.

This is more than exposure — it’s brand elevation. By aligning with a major media and recruiting powerhouse like 24/7 Sports, Jackson State is helping redefine how HBCU football is viewed across the college football world. It signals that elite talent doesn’t just pass through the SEC or Big Ten — it’s developing and thriving at HBCUs.

Hosting the event at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium only adds to the significance and aura of the event. A historic battleground of HBCU greatness, the stadium brings a rich legacy and big-stage feel that matches the camp’s bold vision.

Jackson State isn’t just hosting a camp — it’s building a movement. And thanks to 24/7 Sports, the whole country is watching.