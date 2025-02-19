DeSean Jackson adds another NFL great to his coaching staff

Delaware State University’s football program has added another NFL great to its HBCU football coaching staff. Newly hired head coach DeSean Jackson has appointed Clinton Portis as the team’s running backs coach. A move that will add another layer of excitement to the 2025 Delaware State football season. The announcement was made on the program’s official Instagram account.

About Clinton Portis

Clinton Portis, a Laurel, Mississippi native, made a name for himself during his nine-season NFL career. He began his collegiate career at the University of Miami, where he rushed for 2,523 yards, ranking fourth in the school’s history. Portis was instrumental during one of the most successful eras in the history of “The U,” including a national championship victory.

His professional career started with the Denver Broncos selected him in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft. Portis’ skills quickly translated to the professional level, surpassing 1,500 rushing yards in each of his first two seasons. In 2004, he was traded to the Washington Redskins, where he continued to be a top running back in the league, averaging 81.2 rushing yards per game over seven seasons. Contributions of which earned him a spot among the “80 Greatest Redskins.”

The professional paths of DeSean Jackson and Clinton Portis have intertwined over the years. Jackson, a dynamic wide receiver, played for the Washington Redskins from 2014 to 2016, overlapping with Portis’s tenure. This shared history in Washington is likely part of the reason that Portis is now in charge of the running game in Jackson’s first season in HBCU football.

Since retiring from the NFL, Clinton Portis has faced some personal and legal challenges. Despite these issues, Portis has remained connected to football, sharing his experiences and insights through various media appearances. His journey underscores the difficulties athletes may face in transitioning to life after the conclusion of their playing careers. Giving Portis a unique insight into life after football that could be life-changing for the HBCU athletes that Portis will mentor.

The addition of Portis to the Delaware State University coaching staff not only enhances the team’s expertise but also underscores Delaware State’s commitment to revitalizing its football program, and by adding another NFL great to the staff, DeSean Jackson’s Del State Hornets should attract more high-level college players looking to learn from notable NFL greats.