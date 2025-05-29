Mom and daughter graduate together from their HBCU



HBCU graduation season at Southern University and A&M College is always filled with joy and celebration, but for Angela Jones and Jordyn Jones, this year’s ceremonies carried a deeper meaning. The mother-daughter duo walked across the stage just one day apart — marking a powerful, emotional milestone that represented years of perseverance, sacrifice and unwavering support.

“It wasn’t just about walking across the stage,” Jordyn said. “It was about walking in purpose — together.”

The two never set out to graduate at the same time. What began as individual academic journeys became a shared experience filled with late-night study sessions, mutual encouragement and deep emotional connection.

“Supporting each other through school at the same time was a blessing,” Jordyn said. “We leaned on each other during tough assignments and moments of doubt. Whether it was a word of encouragement, a prayer or just knowing we weren’t alone, we kept each other going.”

Angela, who earned her undergraduate degree nearly 30 years ago, returned to school with a renewed sense of purpose.

“I always felt there was more I wanted to achieve academically,” she said. “I wanted to prove to myself and to my daughter that it’s never too late to pursue higher education.”

They studied together, sacrificed together, and they graduated together.



Watching Jordyn navigate college while pursuing her own degree was both motivating and moving for Angela.

“It felt like we were on a shared journey, each motivating the other in ways we never expected,” she said. “There was pure elation in celebrating each other’s milestones—an indescribable pride.”

The two described the moment they realized they would graduate together as one filled with laughter, tears and hugs.

Looking back, both Angela and Jordyn said they treasured the memories they made together — from long nights spent studying to moments of mutual encouragement during stressful times.

“Her determination inspired me to keep going, even when things felt impossible,” Jordyn said. “She taught me that with the right mindset and faith, you can overcome anything.”

For both women, the moment went far beyond the HBCU degrees they earned.

“This milestone means everything for our family,” Angela shared. “It represents generational growth, breaking barriers and proving that dreams can be achieved no matter the circumstances. Growth doesn’t stop at any age. Your goals are still valid, no matter how much time has passed.”

Jordyn echoed that sentiment.

“I hope people see that strength runs deep in family,” she said. “Our story shows that with faith, determination and support, anything is possible.”