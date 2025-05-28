Travis Hunter wedding dripping in Jackson, MS culture

Travis Hunter’s journey from HBCU stardom to NFL first-rounder came full circle in a way only Jackson, Mississippi, could inspire. Though his time in the city was brief, its impact was on display at his recent high-profile wedding—a ceremony that blended elegance, culture, and a whole lot of Jackson, MS vibes.

Let’s rewind. In 2022, Hunter shocked the college football world when he spurned Power Five offers to sign with Jackson State University, an HBCU powerhouse led by none other than Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders. It was a history-making move—the nation’s top high school recruit choosing an HBCU over Alabama, Georgia, and Florida State.

Hunter’s time at JSU was electric, albeit short. He flashed his two-way dominance, lining up at both corner and wideout, helping to elevate HBCU football’s visibility nationwide. When Coach Prime made the jump to Colorado, Hunter followed. In Boulder, he became a Heisman trophy winner and the face of college football’s new era. His elite play locked him in as a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

But when it came time to say “I do,” Hunter circled back to where it all began—Jackson.

Travis Hunter gets Married

The wedding? A subtle showcase of Jackson’s excellence. Catering came courtesy of Johnny T’s Bistro & Blues, an upscale Southern soul food staple known for live music, fine dining, and a vibe you won’t find anywhere else. On the turntables was DJ TMoney, a Jackson legend and crowd-hyping maestro whose sets are synonymous with Mississippi celebrations.

And behind the scenes? Tysha Stewart, Coach Prime’s right-hand woman and executive assistant. While she now works with the Colorado Buffaloes, Stewart is a proud Jackson native and accomplished event planner. She brought the same precision and passion she shows on the sidelines to orchestrate Hunter’s wedding day flawlessly.

Though he only spent a season at Jackson State, the city left its mark on Hunter, and his wedding proved it. The ceremony wasn’t just a union of two souls. It was a tribute to Jackson culture, the South, and the HBCU community that helped shape the young star.

In a world where athletes often leave college towns and never look back, Travis Hunter made sure Jackson and the HBCU love it represented were front and center on his big day. And that’s a legacy as meaningful as any stat line.