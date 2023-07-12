VIEW ALL SCORES
WATCH: HBCU Mega Camp at Morehouse College

Get an on field look at the next gen of HBCU football and go mic’d up with an HBCU coach at the HBCU Mega Camp at Morehouse College.
On July 8, 2023 the Minority Coaches Association of Georgia (MCAOFGA) hosted its annual HBCU Mega Camp at Morehouse College. 


The aurora on the Morehouse campus for the camp was indescribable. No matter where you were on campus there were reminders of the hallowed pipeline of great black leaders that once walked the same steps you were taking.

Saturday’s camp consisted of three different position groups, LB/RB, QB/WR/DB, and OL/DL. Multiple offers were given out to a handful of standout players that attended the camp from across the nation.

With Morehouse College being the host school for one of the biggest HBCU Mega Camps in the country, Tiger head coach, Gerald Wilcher and the Maroon faithful hope that they can recruit a bevy of talent to Westview Drive SW to propel their football program back to winning ways.

HBCU MEGA CAMP STANDOUTS

WR – Jaylin Watts #399 Watts is a class of 2024 wide receiver who currently attends Douglas County High School. He is a 6-foot-2 physical receiver that excels at making catches in traffic as well as making the catch at the apex. Watts acquired two offers from Morehouse College and Albany State University Saturday. 

OL – Roy Caldwell #633Caldwell is a class of 2025 offensive guard who currently attends Upson-Lee High School. The OG is 6-foot-1 and 285 pounds who has strong hands at the strike, solid feet, and overall displayed solid technique in his pass pro. 

DL – #545 the young defensive had a solid showing winning multiple reps; having a good balance of speed and strength while displaying great bend. DL #545 drew interest from multiple coaches and was seen talking with Johnson C. Smith on multiple occasions.  

HBCU Gameday also caught up with Coach Kevon Fly, defensive line coach at Johnson C. Smith University at the Mega Camp, so we decided to mic him up. You can see the whole mic’d up with Coach Fly in our HBCU Mega Camp video.

