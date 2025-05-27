Big Ten transfer QB headed to HBCU

North Carolina A&T has landed a commitment from former Big Ten quarterback in Maryland transfer Champ Long, adding much-needed depth to the HBCU program’s quarterback room following multiple injuries. The HBCU is looking to rebound from a 1-11 campaign in 2024 and recently turned to former Fort Valley State head coach and longtime NC A&T assistant Shawn Gibbs to lead the rebuild.

Long arrives at North Carolina A&T via the transfer portal after two seasons at Maryland. The Jersey City, NJ native saw limited action at the Big Ten program, completing one pass for 10 yards in a 2024 appearance against Penn State. As a freshman in 2023, he did not see game action.

His high school résumé, however, tells a different story. At St. Peter’s Prep, Long threw for over 4,500 yards and 51 touchdowns across two seasons. He was named to the 2022 USA Today First Team All-New Jersey and was a finalist for New Jersey high school player of the year. In his senior year, he completed 168 of 208 passes for 2,638 yards and 31 touchdowns, adding eight scores on the ground. He also handled punting duties, averaging 40.1 yards per kick.

The move to this HBCU program comes at a crucial time. Starting quarterback KJ White suffered a significant injury during spring camp, and veteran backup Alston Hooker was also sidelined with an injury. Long’s arrival from Maryland offers the Aggies a dual-threat option with a winning pedigree and Power Five training.

North Carolina A&T, one of the most storied HBCU programs in recent history, hopes Long’s addition can help spark a turnaround under Gibbs. His experience at in the Big Ten and his high school success give the Aggies a quarterback capable of competing immediately in 2025.