JCSU football faces DII power in latest ‘Brick x Brick’ episode

The grind never stops in the Queen City. In the latest episode of Brick x Brick, the HBCU Gameday Original series chronicling the rise of Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) football, the Golden Bulls hit the road for a spring scrimmage with serious stakes. Titled Reps on the Road, this episode of the Spring Ball ’25 season follows JCSU as they travel 30 miles southeast to face Wingate University—the top Division II football program in the Charlotte Metro area and a perennial playoff powerhouse.

Wingate, a DII mainstay, has made the NCAA playoffs in four of the past six seasons. Known for their discipline, physicality, and a defense that doesn’t give an inch, the Bulldogs offered the perfect test for a JCSU squad hungry to build on its momentum under head coach Maurice Flowers.

“Wingate University is a model. They’re 30 miles away from our campus… Anytime we can go ahead and go through the process (of a travel game) — packing up, getting on a bus, going to a locker room — we need that experience,” says Coach Flowers in the episode.

With seven road games on the schedule this fall, the scrimmage served as more than just another spring practice. It was a dress rehearsal for what’s to come — a controlled environment to simulate hostile territory and execute under pressure. “You can talk about it in practice, but when you don’t communicate in a game and it costs you a big play or a penalty, now you see that it really hurts.”

‘Brick x Brick’: Building a Bull City Legacy

Brick x Brick has been more than a docuseries — it’s been a front-row seat to JCSU football’s transformation. Since its launch in 2023, the series has captured the essence of an HBCU program that refuses to fold. Just two seasons ago, JCSU was mired in obscurity. Now? They’re on the verge of something special.

Under Coach Flowers, the Golden Bulls have been reshaped through recruiting, player development, and a no-shortcuts culture. Each episode gives a unique perspective into the emotional heartbeats of the team and the energy shift taking place at this historic HBCU in Charlotte, NC.

And in Reps on the Road, the spotlight shines brightest on a name that Charlotte football fans know well: Quavaris Crouch.

The Return of Quavaris Crouch

If the name Quavaris Crouch rings a bell, it should. The 2019 NC Gatorade Player of the Year out of Harding University High was once one of the most coveted prospects in the country. After stints at Tennessee and Michigan State, where he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors at linebacker, Crouch is back in Charlotte, suited up in blue and gold, reigniting his career in HBCU football with the Golden Bulls.

In this episode, fans get a candid look at Crouch’s comeback journey to the defensive side of the ball. His move back to linebacker from running back marks a return to his college football roots. “That Michigan State-Tennessee Crouch at linebacker is coming back, baby.” Coach Flowers jokes with Crouch in the episode. “He hadn’t played a meaningful defensive snap since he was at Michigan State, where he made second-team All-Big Ten… so we needed to see it.”

From explosive sideline hits to sideline leadership, Crouch looks every bit the impact player that once terrorized Big Ten offenses. And make no mistake — his presence at linebacker will be a game-changer for JCSU in 2025.

What You’ll See in ‘Reps on the Road’

This episode isn’t just about X’s and O’s — it’s about mindset. You’ll catch exclusive sideline audio, pre-game speeches, and gritty moments in the trenches. There are also cinematic highlights from the showdown at Wingate University. Raw behind-the-scenes moments and a glimpse at what it means to build a program the right way — brick by brick.

The new episode of Brick x Brick: Reps on the Road is now streaming on the HBCU Gameday YouTube channel, the gameday app, and the HBCU Gameday watch page.

