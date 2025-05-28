Big Win for Lincoln University (MO) Blue Tigers

Lincoln University (MO), an HBCU known for its strong track and field tradition, claimed the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field National Championship in the women’s 4×400-meter relay on May 24, 2025, in Pueblo, Colorado. The Blue Tigers crossed the line in a season-best 3:32.62, edging out Northwest Missouri by just 0.29 seconds.

Why it matters

This victory puts a spotlight on the continued excellence of HBCU athletics on the national stage. It’s Lincoln’s first 4×400 relay title since 2014 and shows the program’s strength during its first year in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC). The Blue Tigers are proving they can win anywhere, against anyone.

Fast Facts

The squad featured Shaneal Clarke-Giddings, Britney Brown, Shevanae Thomas, and Shantae George.

Clarke-Giddings also finished sixth in the 800 meters (2:06.98).

George clocked eighth in the 200 meters (23.34) and helped the 4×100 relay team earn second-team All-American honors.

Thomas placed eighth in the 400 meters (53.35), showing the team’s depth across sprints.

Lincoln’s track legacy includes five straight NCAA DII titles from 2003 to 2007, plus wins in 2009 and 2014.

HBCU Legacy in Full Force

Lincoln University (MO) continues to set the standard in NCAA Division II track and field. This championship win is more than a trophy—it’s a statement about the strength, pride, and resilience of HBCU athletic programs. Competing in a new conference this year, the Blue Tigers showcased their ability to adapt and excel against tough competition.

This win resonates with alumni, students, and fans alike. It’s a celebration of Lincoln’s track and field legacy and a testament to the power of HBCU athletics on the national stage.

For more on HBCU success stories, visit HBCU Gameday for coverage and updates.