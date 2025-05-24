HBCU rivals set to square off in SWAC baseball championship

The 2025 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Baseball Championship game is set to feature a thrilling matchup between two HBCU powerhouses: Florida A&M University (FAMU) and Bethune-Cookman University. The championship game will take place on Sunday, May 25, at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama .

Bethune-Cookman enters the title game as the No. 1 seed, boasting a 24–5 conference record. The Wildcats have demonstrated resilience throughout the tournament, including a dramatic 8–7 extra-inning victory over Alabama State to secure their spot in the final . Under the leadership of head coach Jonathan Hernandez, Bethune-Cookman aims to add another championship to its storied baseball history.

FAMU, the No. 2 seed with a 24–6 conference record, has showcased its offensive prowess in the tournament. The Rattlers advanced to the championship game after a decisive 9–1 victory over Grambling State in the semifinals. FAMU’s lineup has been bolstered by standout performances from All-SWAC selections, contributing to its impressive run.

This championship game not only determines the SWAC title but also carries significant implications for HBCU baseball, as the winner secures an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament. The matchup rekindles a fierce rivalry between FAMU and Bethune-Cookman, adding another chapter to their storied history.

SWAC Championship game will be high stakes

Fans can expect a competitive and high-stakes game as these two teams vie for conference supremacy. The 2025 SWAC Baseball Championship promises to be a showcase of talent, determination, and the rich tradition of HBCU baseball.

For the uninformed, the initial rounds of the SWAC tournament feature two separate double-elimination brackets, each comprising four teams. Teams are seeded based on their regular-season performance, with the top four finishers from each division qualifying for the tournament. Within these brackets, a team must lose two games to be eliminated, allowing for a potential recovery from an early loss.

However, the culmination of the tournament—the championship game—is a single-elimination matchup between the winners of the two brackets. This means that regardless of a team’s performance in the earlier rounds, the title is decided in one decisive game. This format adds a layer of intensity and finality to the championship, as there is no opportunity for redemption in the final.