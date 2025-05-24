Two former HBCU baseball players die in Atlanta car crash

Stillman College, and the HBCU community is mourning the loss of three members of its community following a fatal automobile accident in the Atlanta metro area on the evening of May 23, 2025.

The accident claimed the lives of Sieas Elliot, a current student, and alumni Destiny Gardner and Varick Lawrence. All three were beloved members of the Stillman family, known for their vibrant personalities, commitment to service, and academic and athletic achievements.

“This is a terrible tragedy for everyone in our Stillman family,” said Dr. Yolanda W. Page, the college’s eighth president. “The spirit of each of these proud Stillmanites will live on with all who were greeted by their warm smiles and welcoming personality. We extend our sincere condolences to their families, friends, classmates, and teammates during this incredibly difficult time.”

Remembering Sieas Elliot

Sieas Elliot, a native of Stockbridge, Georgia, had recently completed his baseball career at Stillman College and was planning to return in the 2025–2026 academic year to finish his degree and serve as a student assistant baseball coach. He was also a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Elliot was known on and off the field for his leadership and infectious positivity, earning the admiration of teammates and faculty alike.

Honoring Destiny Gardner

Destiny Gardner, a 2022 criminal justice graduate from Montgomery, Alabama, served as the 74th Miss Stillman during the 2021–2022 academic year. A dedicated member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., she also served as a regional representative for the UNCF National Pre-Alumni Council.

At the time of her passing, Gardner worked as a juvenile officer at the DeKalb Regional Youth Detention Center in Georgia. She was deeply engaged in her community and was a passionate advocate for youth. Gardner and Lawrence shared a young son.

Celebrating the Life of Varick Lawrence

Varick Lawrence, originally from Lithonia, Georgia, played baseball at the HBCU from 2021 to 2023 and graduated in 2023. He was active in youth development as a baseball coach in the Atlanta area and was also a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Lawrence’s commitment to mentorship and sportsmanship made a lasting impact on the Stillman athletic community.

Tributes from the Stillman Community

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of life of two former student-athletes, Sieas Elliot and Varick Lawrence, and Miss Destiny Gardner,” said Terrance Whittle, director of athletics and former head baseball coach. “Their legacy will live on at Stillman through the relationships they formed while here. Personally, my heart will forever mourn with the families as well as celebrate the lives of Varick and Sieas.”

“Varick and Destiny embodied the spirit of Stillman College—determined, compassionate, and always striving for excellence,” added Jean Wilson, director of alumni affairs. “Their loss is deeply felt among the alumni family.”

A Community in Mourning

The Stillman College community is united in grief and remembrance, honoring the lives of three individuals who exemplified the college’s values of scholarship, service, and leadership.