SWAC baseball bats putting up huge numbers

The bats were alive and well across SWAC baseball this weekend, as 12 of the 15 games played saw the winning HBCU team score double-digit runs. From Thursday through Sunday, offensive explosions were the theme, with several programs putting up football-like scores in key conference matchups.

Alabama State led the way with a jaw-dropping 25-9 win over Alabama A&M in a seven-inning game on Saturday, capping off a sweep in which the Hornets scored 49 runs in total across three games. Bethune-Cookman also showed consistency at the plate, defeating Mississippi Valley State with double-digit outputs in two of three games, including a 15-5 victory on Saturday.

Florida A&M swept Jackson State while scoring 11 runs in back-to-back games after a more modest 7-3 win to open the series. Texas Southern erupted for 20 runs in one of its two wins over Alcorn State, showcasing serious offensive depth.

Runs show up in Rivalries

Even one of the top HBCU rivalries—Grambling State vs. Southern—was packed with fireworks. Southern edged out Grambling in two high-scoring affairs, 15-14 and 16-12, solidifying the Jaguars as one of the hottest hitting teams in the league. Southern’s Cardell Thibodeaux is the second-leading batter in NCAA Division I baseball with a .470 batting average.

There were only three games where the winning team didn’t reach double figures: Florida A&M beating Jackson State 7-3, Texas Southern with a 5-1 win over Alcorn State and Bethune-Cookman’s 6-5 win over Mississippi Valley State.

Four of the top 50 NCAA D1 teams in batting average are from the SWAC: Alabama State (13th, .322), Mississippi Valley State (33rd, .310), Southern University (40th, .308), Bethune-Cookman (41st, .308).

With SWAC play heating up, this weekend’s scoring spree signals a shift in momentum toward teams with elite hitting depth—and serves as a warning to any pitching staff not on top of its game.