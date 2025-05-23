Omarosa Newman picks up law degree from HBCU

Omarosa Manigault Newman has once again demonstrated her deep connection to HBCUs by graduating with both a Juris Doctor and a Master of Business Administration from Southern University Law Center (SULC), an HBCU located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. This marks her third degree from a Historically Black College or University, underscoring her enduring commitment to HBCU excellence and empowerment.

The former White House aide, political strategist, and reality television personality received her degrees on May 23, 2025, in a commencement ceremony that celebrated her academic and leadership achievements. During her time at SULC, Omarosa served as President of the SULC Rotaract chapter and Senior Editor of the Journal of International Law, Business & Policy. She also earned induction into the prestigious Order of Barristers, a recognition given to top graduates in legal writing and oral advocacy.

“Graduating from Southern University Law School has been an enriching experience,” Omarosa said. “I am proud to have balanced my academic pursuits with my work in the entertainment industry, and I look forward to using my legal education to lead with purpose and to advocate for justice in every field I touch.”

Omarosa’s graduation from Southern University adds another HBCU to her academic resume. She earned her undergraduate degree in communications from Central State University, an HBCU in Wilberforce, Ohio. She later earned a master’s degree from Howard University, another prominent HBCU, before beginning doctoral studies.

Well-known for her trailblazing presence on The Apprentice and her work as a senior advisor in the Trump administration, Omarosa has continuously used her platform to advocate for equity and representation. Her decision to pursue legal and business education at an HBCU aligns with her longstanding focus on Black empowerment, public policy, and social justice.

Her dual-degree achievement is all the more remarkable given her continued visibility in entertainment. While enrolled at Southern, she also starred in the Hulu competition series Got to Get Out, balancing the pressures of reality television with the rigors of legal academia.

Southern University Law Center, which has a long history of producing distinguished legal minds and civil rights advocates, praised Omarosa for her contributions both in and out of the classroom. The JD/MBA program is one of the school’s most intensive tracks, designed for students aspiring to leadership at the intersection of law, business, and public service.

With her third degree from an HBCU now complete, Omarosa Manigault Newman is preparing for the next chapter in her multifaceted career. She plans to use her legal training to champion transformative initiatives in law, media, and politics—further reinforcing her status as a public figure deeply rooted in HBCU values.