LSU football player, son of RBs coach, transfers to Grambling

Frank “Quad” Wilson IV is embarking on a new journey. According to his Instagram, the former LSU football player has committed to Grambling State University, bringing his experience and talent to the heart of HBCU football in the SWAC. This move is a return to his Louisiana roots and a fresh opportunity to shine on the field.

High School Star in Texas

The New Orleans, LA native first made a name for himself at Brandeis High School in San Antonio, Texas. As a standout defensive back, he dominated on the field. As a junior and senior, he was first-team all-District 6A. Recording 16 interceptions in his career, including nine as a Junior. Wilson was also a stout tackler, having had two consecutive seasons with 100 or more tackles.

Following His Father: McNeese to LSU

After high school, Wilson decided to play college football at McNeese State University. He played under his father, Frank Wilson, the head coach at the time. Wilson played 10 games in two seasons at McNeese, gaining valuable experience at the FCS level.

When his father was hired as the LSU football running backs coach, Wilson followed him to Baton Rouge. Although his playing time at LSU was limited, he was part of a highly competitive SEC program and remained ready for his moment.

That moment came in the 2023 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Late in the game, with LSU leading Purdue 59-7, Wilson intercepted a pass and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown. It was the final score in a 66-7 win and a memorable highlight in his LSU career.

A New Beginning at an HBCU Powerhouse

Quad Wilson is heading to Grambling State University, a historic HBCU football program with a long and proud tradition. Under legendary coach Eddie Robinson, Grambling became one of the most successful programs in college football history. The school has produced over 200 professional players and won 15 Black college national championships.

By transferring to Grambling, he brings with him not just talent but years of experience at both the FCS and SEC levels. His understanding of elite competition can instantly make him an impact player as a graduate transfer.